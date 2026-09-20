Ole Miss rose three spots to No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday following a 32-24 victory against LSU and former coach Lane Kiffin. With wins over Louisville and LSU, the Rebels have the best two victories of anyone in college football as they prepare to hit the road for a Week 4 showdown with Florida.

But the marquee victory wasn't enough to get them into a top 5 that remained unchanged. Texas retained the No. 1 spot after beating UTSA 30-6. With 46 first-place votes, the Longhorns are far from a unanimous No. 1. No. 2 Georgia (16), No. 3 Notre Dame (2), No. 4  Indiana (9) and No. 5 Miami (1) are also receiving first-place votes in a sign of how the race for national supremacy remains wide open.

Florida surged into the poll at No. 22 following its 44-39 win at Auburn on Saturday night. The Gators' rise coincided with big drops for Texas A&M and LSU. The Aggies plummeted from No. 8 to No. 20 following a home loss to Kentucky, while the Tigers dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 after falling at Ole Miss.

Louisville also returned to the poll at No. 19 following a 41-31 win over SMU. The Mustangs fell from No. 16 to No. 25.

Week 4 Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECPTSLW
1Texas (46)3-018071
2Georgia (16)3-017422
3Notre Dame (2)3-016363
4Indiana (9)3-016134
5Miami (1)3-015525
6Ole Miss3-015019
7Ohio State2-114736
8Alabama3-0130910
9BYU3-0108913
10Texas Tech3-0107912
11LSU2-110677
12USC4-0105711
13Tennessee3-083314
14Penn State3-081415
15Utah3-074317
16Oregon2-159418
17Iowa3-058020
18Michigan3-054519
19Louisville2-1519NR
20Texas A&M2-14478
21Missouri3-038222
22Florida3-0370NR
23Washington3-025124
24Oklahoma2-121321
25SMU2-116216

Others receiving votes: Houston 116; Mississippi State 114; Duke 70; West Virginia 55; Kentucky 54; Oklahoma State 36; Pittsburgh 35; Virginia Tech 30; Vanderbilt 29; Boise State 29; Tulsa 20; UCLA 18; Kansas State 18; Western Michigan 17; Nebraska 11; North Dakota State 8; Northwestern 4; Clemson 3; Massachusetts 2; James Madison 2; Arizona 1

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