Ole Miss rose three spots to No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll on Sunday following a 32-24 victory against LSU and former coach Lane Kiffin. With wins over Louisville and LSU, the Rebels have the best two victories of anyone in college football as they prepare to hit the road for a Week 4 showdown with Florida.

But the marquee victory wasn't enough to get them into a top 5 that remained unchanged. Texas retained the No. 1 spot after beating UTSA 30-6. With 46 first-place votes, the Longhorns are far from a unanimous No. 1. No. 2 Georgia (16), No. 3 Notre Dame (2), No. 4 Indiana (9) and No. 5 Miami (1) are also receiving first-place votes in a sign of how the race for national supremacy remains wide open.

Florida surged into the poll at No. 22 following its 44-39 win at Auburn on Saturday night. The Gators' rise coincided with big drops for Texas A&M and LSU. The Aggies plummeted from No. 8 to No. 20 following a home loss to Kentucky, while the Tigers dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 after falling at Ole Miss.

Louisville also returned to the poll at No. 19 following a 41-31 win over SMU. The Mustangs fell from No. 16 to No. 25.

Week 4 Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL REC PTS LW 1 Texas (46) 3-0 1807 1 2 Georgia (16) 3-0 1742 2 3 Notre Dame (2) 3-0 1636 3 4 Indiana (9) 3-0 1613 4 5 Miami (1) 3-0 1552 5 6 Ole Miss 3-0 1501 9 7 Ohio State 2-1 1473 6 8 Alabama 3-0 1309 10 9 BYU 3-0 1089 13 10 Texas Tech 3-0 1079 12 11 LSU 2-1 1067 7 12 USC 4-0 1057 11 13 Tennessee 3-0 833 14 14 Penn State 3-0 814 15 15 Utah 3-0 743 17 16 Oregon 2-1 594 18 17 Iowa 3-0 580 20 18 Michigan 3-0 545 19 19 Louisville 2-1 519 NR 20 Texas A&M 2-1 447 8 21 Missouri 3-0 382 22 22 Florida 3-0 370 NR 23 Washington 3-0 251 24 24 Oklahoma 2-1 213 21 25 SMU 2-1 162 16

Others receiving votes: Houston 116; Mississippi State 114; Duke 70; West Virginia 55; Kentucky 54; Oklahoma State 36; Pittsburgh 35; Virginia Tech 30; Vanderbilt 29; Boise State 29; Tulsa 20; UCLA 18; Kansas State 18; Western Michigan 17; Nebraska 11; North Dakota State 8; Northwestern 4; Clemson 3; Massachusetts 2; James Madison 2; Arizona 1