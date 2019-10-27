Coaches Poll top 25: LSU leaps Clemson for No. 2, Oregon enters top 10 in college football rankings

As October turns into November, college football's top 25 is taking on a far different look from the preseason. There are still the familiar names at the top like Alabama, Clemson and LSU, but some new contenders are starting to emerge in the College Football Playoff race.

The newest USA Today-Amway Coaches Poll top 25 from features a different top five following Week 9's action. LSU has now jumped Clemson for the No. 2 spot behind Alabama while Penn State moves up to No. 5, replacing Oklahoma. The Sooners fell four spots to No. 9 following their upset loss at Kansas State.

Oregon enters the top 10, moving up three spots, after needing a last-second field goal to beat Washington State. The Ducks move ahead while Auburn drops two spots to No. 12 after coming up short against LSU on the road.

A couple of former top-10 teams also continue their slide. No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 17 Wisconsin fell nine and four spots, respectively, following Week 9 losses. Interestingly, though, the Irish are only one spot behind Michigan after losing in Ann Arbor 45-14 while the Badgers are two spots behind the Wolverines after beating them 35-14 in September.

One new team entered the top 25 -- Kansas State, which replaced No. 24 Arizona State.

Here's how the entire top 25 shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (40)

2. LSU (7)

3. Clemson (10)

4. Ohio State (8)

5. Penn State

6. Florida

7. Georgia

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma

10. Utah

11. Baylor

12. Auburn

13. Minnesota

14. SMU

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Wisconsin

18. Cincinnati

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Wake Forest

23. Memphis

24. Texas

25. Kansas State

Schools dropped out: No. 24 Arizona State

Other receiving votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.