Coaches Poll top 25: LSU leaps Clemson for No. 2, Oregon enters top 10 in college football rankings
The top 10 in college football has a new look after a tumultuous couple of weeks
As October turns into November, college football's top 25 is taking on a far different look from the preseason. There are still the familiar names at the top like Alabama, Clemson and LSU, but some new contenders are starting to emerge in the College Football Playoff race.
The newest USA Today-Amway Coaches Poll top 25 from features a different top five following Week 9's action. LSU has now jumped Clemson for the No. 2 spot behind Alabama while Penn State moves up to No. 5, replacing Oklahoma. The Sooners fell four spots to No. 9 following their upset loss at Kansas State.
Oregon enters the top 10, moving up three spots, after needing a last-second field goal to beat Washington State. The Ducks move ahead while Auburn drops two spots to No. 12 after coming up short against LSU on the road.
A couple of former top-10 teams also continue their slide. No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 17 Wisconsin fell nine and four spots, respectively, following Week 9 losses. Interestingly, though, the Irish are only one spot behind Michigan after losing in Ann Arbor 45-14 while the Badgers are two spots behind the Wolverines after beating them 35-14 in September.
One new team entered the top 25 -- Kansas State, which replaced No. 24 Arizona State.
Here's how the entire top 25 shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
1. Alabama (40)
2. LSU (7)
3. Clemson (10)
4. Ohio State (8)
5. Penn State
6. Florida
7. Georgia
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma
10. Utah
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Minnesota
14. SMU
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Wisconsin
18. Cincinnati
19. Iowa
20. Appalachian State
21. Boise State
22. Wake Forest
23. Memphis
24. Texas
25. Kansas State
Schools dropped out: No. 24 Arizona State
Other receiving votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Bowl projections: LSU enters CFP field
The Sooners' loss is the Tigers' gain as LSU prepares for a showdown with Alabama
-
Penn State will enter top 5 of rankings
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 9 of the 2019 season
-
Saban says Tua to practice this week
The junior should have plenty of time to prepare for the showdown vs. LSU
-
Biggest Overreactions from Week 9
A bad showing by the Fighting Irish shows they're still not in college football's upper echelon
-
Michigan dominates Notre Dame in big win
Jim Harbaugh picked up his second top-10 win in a big bounce-back game for Michigan
-
Blocked FG, fumble leads to KU win
You're not going to see many more surreal endings to a college football game than this one
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game