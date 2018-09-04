Coaches Poll top 25: LSU makes a huge move, Washington falls out of the top 10
The Tigers impressive performance has them skyrocketing in the poll
LSU's 33-17 takedown of Miami on Sunday was certainly one of Week 1's most surprising results. As to be expected with the release of the USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 on Tuesday, those two teams were the biggest movers.
The Tigers jumped up nine spots to No. 15 with the Hurricanes falling all the way from No. 8 to No. 21. Following a home game against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU will have an opportunity to notch a win against another top-10 team in Auburn in Week 3.
Meanwhile, Alabama maintained its spot at No. 1 following a win over Louisville. Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma rounded out the top five. Washington, which lost to Auburn in Atlanta in Week 1, fell six spots out of the top 10 to No. 11. South Carolina and Florida entered the top 25 for the first time with No. 19 Florida State falling out after losing to No. 14 Virginia Tech.
Here's the poll in its entirety (first-place votes are in parenthesis) ...
- Alabama (59)
- Clemson (3)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- Penn State
- Washington
- USC
- Michigan State
- Virginia Tech
- LSU
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Boise State
- UCF
- Miami
- MIchigan
- Oklahoma State
- South Carolina
- Florida
Dropped Out: No. 19 Florida State.
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 136; Northwestern 87; Texas A&M 84; Utah 70; Florida State 46; Memphis 27; Boston College 21; Kentucky 13; Washington State 11; Duke 9; South Florida 9; NC State 9; Iowa 9; Appalachian State 9; Fresno State 7; Arkansas 6; Iowa State 6; Arkansas State 5; Hawaii 4; Houston 4; Kansas State 4; Cincinnati 3; Maryland 2; Georgia Tech 1; San Diego State 1
