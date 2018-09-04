Coaches Poll top 25: LSU makes a huge move, Washington falls out of the top 10

The Tigers impressive performance has them skyrocketing in the poll

LSU's 33-17 takedown of Miami on Sunday was certainly one of Week 1's most surprising results. As to be expected with the release of the USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 on Tuesday, those two teams were the biggest movers. 

The Tigers jumped up nine spots to No. 15 with the Hurricanes falling all the way from No. 8 to No. 21. Following a home game against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU will have an opportunity to notch a win against another top-10 team in Auburn in Week 3. 

Meanwhile, Alabama maintained its spot at No. 1 following a win over Louisville. Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma rounded out the top five. Washington, which lost to Auburn in Atlanta in Week 1, fell six spots out of the top 10 to No. 11. South Carolina and Florida entered the top 25 for the first time with No. 19 Florida State falling out after losing to No. 14 Virginia Tech.

Here's the poll in its entirety (first-place votes are in parenthesis) ... 

  1. Alabama (59)
  2. Clemson (3)
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Auburn
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Stanford
  10. Penn State
  11. Washington
  12. USC
  13. Michigan State
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. LSU
  16. TCU
  17. West Virginia
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Boise State
  20. UCF
  21. Miami
  22. MIchigan
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. South Carolina
  25. Florida 

Dropped Out: No. 19 Florida State.

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 136; Northwestern 87; Texas A&M 84; Utah 70; Florida State 46; Memphis 27; Boston College 21; Kentucky 13; Washington State 11; Duke 9; South Florida 9; NC State 9; Iowa 9; Appalachian State 9; Fresno State 7; Arkansas 6; Iowa State 6; Arkansas State 5; Hawaii 4; Houston 4; Kansas State 4; Cincinnati 3; Maryland 2; Georgia Tech 1; San Diego State 1

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories