Coaches Poll top 25: LSU the new No. 1 in college football rankings after statement win at Alabama

The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite among the coaches who voted

LSU beat Alabama 46-41 on Saturday in an exciting matchup with College Football Playoff implications. As you'd expect, the Tigers were rewarded in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll as the new No. 1 team. LSU received 55 of the possible 64 first-place votes while Alabama fell from the top spot to No. 4. Ohio State rose up two spots to No. 2 after dismantling Maryland 73-14 without star defensive end Chase Young, leapfrogging Clemson. Georgia rounded out the top five after blanking Missouri  27-0. 

The biggest moves, however, came as a result of Minnesota's 31-26 upset over Penn State. The Gophers moved up six spots to No. 7 while the Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Indiana makes its first appearance in the Coaches Poll since 1994 at No. 25. The 7-2 Hoosiers face Penn State in Happy Valley in Week 12. 

Two additional teams entered (or re-entered) the rankings this week: No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Appalachian State. Wake Forest, Kansas State and San Diego State all dropped out. 

Here's how the entire top 25 shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis. 

1. LSU (55)
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Clemson (4)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Oklahoma
9. Utah
10. Baylor
11. Penn State
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Michigan 
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Iowa 
23. Texas
24. Appalachian State
25. Indiana

Schools dropped out: No. 20 Wake Forest; No. 22 Kansas State; No. 24 San Diego State.

Other receiving votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

