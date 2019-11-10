Coaches Poll top 25: LSU the new No. 1 in college football rankings after statement win at Alabama

LSU beat Alabama 46-41 on Saturday in an exciting matchup with College Football Playoff implications. As you'd expect, the Tigers were rewarded in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll as the new No. 1 team. LSU received 55 of the possible 64 first-place votes while Alabama fell from the top spot to No. 4. Ohio State rose up two spots to No. 2 after dismantling Maryland 73-14 without star defensive end Chase Young, leapfrogging Clemson. Georgia rounded out the top five after blanking Missouri 27-0.

The biggest moves, however, came as a result of Minnesota's 31-26 upset over Penn State. The Gophers moved up six spots to No. 7 while the Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Indiana makes its first appearance in the Coaches Poll since 1994 at No. 25. The 7-2 Hoosiers face Penn State in Happy Valley in Week 12.

Two additional teams entered (or re-entered) the rankings this week: No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Appalachian State. Wake Forest, Kansas State and San Diego State all dropped out.

Here's how the entire top 25 shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. LSU (55)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Clemson (4)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Oklahoma

9. Utah

10. Baylor

11. Penn State

12. Florida

13. Auburn

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Navy

22. Iowa

23. Texas

24. Appalachian State

25. Indiana

Schools dropped out: No. 20 Wake Forest; No. 22 Kansas State; No. 24 San Diego State.

Other receiving votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.