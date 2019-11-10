Coaches Poll top 25: LSU the new No. 1 in college football rankings after statement win at Alabama
The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite among the coaches who voted
LSU beat Alabama 46-41 on Saturday in an exciting matchup with College Football Playoff implications. As you'd expect, the Tigers were rewarded in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll as the new No. 1 team. LSU received 55 of the possible 64 first-place votes while Alabama fell from the top spot to No. 4. Ohio State rose up two spots to No. 2 after dismantling Maryland 73-14 without star defensive end Chase Young, leapfrogging Clemson. Georgia rounded out the top five after blanking Missouri 27-0.
The biggest moves, however, came as a result of Minnesota's 31-26 upset over Penn State. The Gophers moved up six spots to No. 7 while the Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Indiana makes its first appearance in the Coaches Poll since 1994 at No. 25. The 7-2 Hoosiers face Penn State in Happy Valley in Week 12.
Two additional teams entered (or re-entered) the rankings this week: No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Appalachian State. Wake Forest, Kansas State and San Diego State all dropped out.
Here's how the entire top 25 shakes out. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
1. LSU (55)
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Clemson (4)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Oklahoma
9. Utah
10. Baylor
11. Penn State
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Iowa
23. Texas
24. Appalachian State
25. Indiana
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Wake Forest; No. 22 Kansas State; No. 24 San Diego State.
Other receiving votes: Oklahoma State 49; Wake Forest 45; Louisiana Tech 43; Kansas State 38; San Diego State 32; Texas A&M 31; Air Force 25; Virginia Tech 17; Virginia 12; Wyoming 1; UL Lafayette 1; Central Florida 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Arkansas fires coach Chad Morris
Morris was 4-18 overall and winless against SEC teams in his nearly two years in Fayetteville
-
How Alabama can still make the playoff
Breaking down the scenarios for the Crimson Tide to get back into the four-team field
-
Bowl projections: LSU up to No. 1, OU in
The Tigers have taken control of the CFP with the Crimson Tide bumped out of the four-team...
-
LSU at No. 1, Minnesota in top 10
The Tigers weren't No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings but have been in the AP Top...
-
LSU has caught up to Alabama
The Crimson Tide are no longer on their own as college football's elite program
-
Orgeron earns long-deserved respect
Orgeron has been overlooked and passed by his entire career, but now he and the Tigers will...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game