Coaches Poll top 25: LSU up to No. 3, Big Ten makes big move in college football rankings
The Tigers inched closer to the top of the rankings following a big win over Florida
The new Coaches Poll was released Sunday morning, and to the surprise of nobody, LSU moved up following its 42-28 win over Florida. Also moving up this week was Wisconsin, which is now flirting with the top five after a 38-0 dismantling of Michigan State. The Tigers climbed over Ohio State and Oklahoma to reach No. 3. They replace Georgia, which fell from No. 3 to No. 10 after an upset loss to South Carolina 20-17 in double-overtime.
Overall, the SEC and Big Ten are still dominating the top of the polls. The two conferences now account for seven of the top 10 spots.
Check out the full Coaches Poll below, via USA Today:
Coaches Poll top 25
1. Alabama (44 1st-place votes)
2. Clemson (14)
3. LSU (3)
4. Ohio State (4)
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Georgia
11. Auburn
12. Oregon
13. Boise State
14. Utah
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Arizona State
18. Baylor
19. SMU
20. Minnesota
21. Cincinnati
22. Iowa
23. Washington
24. Appalachian State
25. Temple
Dropped out: No. 17 Wake Forest, No. 19 Virginia, No. 20 Memphis, No. 21 Texas A&M
Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 87; Tulane 76; Virginia 35; Memphis 30; California 21; Iowa State 19; San Diego State 18; Navy 17; Texas A&M 14; Louisiana Tech 6; Duke 5; Central Florida 4; South Carolina 3; Pittsburgh 3.
