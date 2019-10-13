Coaches Poll top 25: LSU up to No. 3, Big Ten makes big move in college football rankings

The new Coaches Poll was released Sunday morning, and to the surprise of nobody, LSU moved up following its 42-28 win over Florida. Also moving up this week was Wisconsin, which is now flirting with the top five after a 38-0 dismantling of Michigan State. The Tigers climbed over Ohio State and Oklahoma to reach No. 3. They replace Georgia, which fell from No. 3 to No. 10 after an upset loss to South Carolina 20-17 in double-overtime.

Overall, the SEC and Big Ten are still dominating the top of the polls. The two conferences now account for seven of the top 10 spots.

Check out the full Coaches Poll below, via USA Today:

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Alabama (44 1st-place votes)

2. Clemson (14)

3. LSU (3)

4. Ohio State (4)

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Boise State

14. Utah

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington

24. Appalachian State

25. Temple

Dropped out: No. 17 Wake Forest, No. 19 Virginia, No. 20 Memphis, No. 21 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 87; Tulane 76; Virginia 35; Memphis 30; California 21; Iowa State 19; San Diego State 18; Navy 17; Texas A&M 14; Louisiana Tech 6; Duke 5; Central Florida 4; South Carolina 3; Pittsburgh 3.