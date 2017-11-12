Coaches Poll top 25: Miami and Clemson join Alabama in top three after shake up

The new Coaches Poll has Alabama at No. 1 followed by Miami and Clemson

The Coaches Poll has collectively picked Miami and Clemson as the new additions to join Alabama in the top three of its latest college football rankings after a shakeup in Week 11 that saw both Georgia and Notre Dame fall.

The Irish dropped to No. 9 after losing at Miami and Georgia is now No. 7, one spot behind No. 6 Auburn, after losing in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. 

Stanford was the biggest mover up, now at No. 23 after knocking off Washington on Friday night, and Michigan State took the biggest tumble in the poll this week, down eight spots to No. 24 after getting blown out at Ohio State

Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 11: 

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Miami 
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Auburn
  7. Georgia 
  8. Ohio State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. UCF
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. TCU
  15. Washington
  16. Washington State
  17. Memphis 
  18. Michigan
  19. Mississippi State
  20. South Florida 
  21. LSU
  22. NC State
  23. Stanford
  24. Michigan State
  25. West Virginia 

Dropped out: Virginia Tech, Iowa State

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Arizona, Boise State, South Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Army, San Diego State, Iowa State, Troy, Ohio 

