Coaches Poll top 25: Miami and Clemson join Alabama in top three after shake up
The new Coaches Poll has Alabama at No. 1 followed by Miami and Clemson
The Coaches Poll has collectively picked Miami and Clemson as the new additions to join Alabama in the top three of its latest college football rankings after a shakeup in Week 11 that saw both Georgia and Notre Dame fall.
The Irish dropped to No. 9 after losing at Miami and Georgia is now No. 7, one spot behind No. 6 Auburn, after losing in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Stanford was the biggest mover up, now at No. 23 after knocking off Washington on Friday night, and Michigan State took the biggest tumble in the poll this week, down eight spots to No. 24 after getting blown out at Ohio State.
Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 11:
- Alabama (63)
- Miami
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Washington
- Washington State
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Mississippi State
- South Florida
- LSU
- NC State
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- West Virginia
Dropped out: Virginia Tech, Iowa State
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Arizona, Boise State, South Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Army, San Diego State, Iowa State, Troy, Ohio
