Miami plummeted in the Coaches Poll top 25 after losing blowing a three-touchdown lead and losing to Syracuse. The Hurricanes fell from No. 7 to 14 in the rankings and dropped out of the ACC Championship Game following the loss to the Orange.

In addition, Ohio State fell six spots down the board from No. 2 to 8 after losing to Michigan for the fourth straight season. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 SMU were the biggest beneficiaries of the movement, both jumping two spots in the field. No. 2 Texas moved up to the second spot behind No. 1 Oregon and ahead of No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia.

Down the board, Syracuse jumped into the top 25 after the win over the Hurricanes and moved to 9-3 on the year. UNLV established itself as the second-best Mountain West team and ranked No. 19 in the field. Colorado also jumped five spots back into the field after crushing Oklahoma State.

Here is the full Coaches Poll top 25 after the end of the regular season. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Oregon (53) Texas Penn State Notre Dame Georgia Tennessee SMU Ohio State Indiana Boise State Alabama South Carolina Arizona State Miami (Florida) Ole Miss Iowa State Clemson BYU UNLV Missouri Illinois Colorado Army Memphis Syracuse

Schools dropped out: No. 18 Tulane, No. 19 Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90; Duke 39; Tulane 37; Louisville 18; Kansas State 15; Louisiana 11; Michigan 2; Georgia Tech 2; Miami (OH) 1; Iowa 1