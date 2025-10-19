Previously unbeaten Miami fell from the top five in Sunday's new Coaches Poll following the Hurricanes' stunning loss to Louisville on Friday night. Miami was one of several unbeatens to go down during a weekend of upsets. Texas Tech's loss at Arizona State along with Memphis flatlining against UAB altered the Week 9 rankings and pushed others toward the top of the poll chasing unanimous Ohio State at No. 1.

Unbeaten Georgia Tech jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 7 and controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff conversation. Another surge up the rankings came from Vanderbilt, who squashed previously 10th-ranked LSU with its first win over the Tigers since 1990. The Commodores are ranked 12th, up six spots from last week's mark.

Fresh off its fourth consecutive win over a ranked opponent after topping Tennessee, Alabama moved up two spots to No. 4. The Crimson Tide have won six straight since opening the season with a loss at Florida State and hold more quality wins than any team nationally ahead of the playoff selection committee's first set of rankings next month.

"Last week, I would say this, we talk about the 24-hour rule and enjoying that win," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said, whose team shook off a victory over Vanderbilt before taking out the Vols. "I don't think our guys enjoyed that win very much because they were getting ready to go be back to committing to the process and getting back to work and being better."

First-place votes in parenthesis

Week 9 Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Memphis; No. 21 USC; No. 22 Utah

Others Receiving Votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1