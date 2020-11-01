Michigan was a more than three-touchdown favorite against Michigan State on Saturday. After a 27-24 loss, however, voters in the Coaches Poll top 25 have the Wolverines barely hanging on. Michigan dropped 11 spots from No. 14 to No. 25 after its stunning defeat, dropping it to 1-1 on the season. The Wolverines' next two games are against ranked opponents: No. 13 Indiana and No. 11 Wisconsin.

North Carolina also fell 11 spots after its come-from-behind effort against Virginia fell short. The Tar Heels have lost two of their last three games and still have No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami (FL) on the back end of the schedule.

The top 10 of the latest poll remained largely unchanged, though Oklahoma State fell six spots to No. 12 after its overtime loss to Texas. That moved Cincinnati up to No. 6 and allowed Miami to enter the top 10. Kansas State and Penn State fell out of the rankings after losses to West Virginia and Ohio State, respectively, while Auburn and Boise State entered the top 25.

Here's how the rest of the teams are ranked in the latest Coaches Poll top 25 (first-place votes are in parenthesis):

1 Clemson (43)

2. Alabama (17)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Miami

11. Wisconsin

12. Oklahoma State

13. Indiana

14. Oregon

15. Marshall

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Army

23. Boise State

24. North Carolina

25. Michigan

Schools dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State; No. 17 Penn State.

Other receiving votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.