Michigan was a more than three-touchdown favorite against Michigan State on Saturday. After a 27-24 loss, however, voters in the Coaches Poll top 25 have the Wolverines barely hanging on. Michigan dropped 11 spots from No. 14 to No. 25 after its stunning defeat, dropping it to 1-1 on the season. The Wolverines' next two games are against ranked opponents: No. 13 Indiana and No. 11 Wisconsin.
North Carolina also fell 11 spots after its come-from-behind effort against Virginia fell short. The Tar Heels have lost two of their last three games and still have No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami (FL) on the back end of the schedule.
The top 10 of the latest poll remained largely unchanged, though Oklahoma State fell six spots to No. 12 after its overtime loss to Texas. That moved Cincinnati up to No. 6 and allowed Miami to enter the top 10. Kansas State and Penn State fell out of the rankings after losses to West Virginia and Ohio State, respectively, while Auburn and Boise State entered the top 25.
Here's how the rest of the teams are ranked in the latest Coaches Poll top 25 (first-place votes are in parenthesis):
1 Clemson (43)
2. Alabama (17)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Miami
11. Wisconsin
12. Oklahoma State
13. Indiana
14. Oregon
15. Marshall
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Army
23. Boise State
24. North Carolina
25. Michigan
Schools dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State; No. 17 Penn State.
Other receiving votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.