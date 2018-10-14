Coaches Poll top 25: Michigan, Texas climb into the top 10 of college football rankings
The Wolverines throttled Wisconsin in Week 7 and have moved into the top 10 for the first time
Week 7 of the college football season saw plenty of upsets, but there were also several statement wins. One of the teams that proved itself was Michigan, which thoroughly handled Wisconsin 38-13 behind a devastating rushing attack and excellent defense. The Wolverines have climbed six spots to No. 7, their highest ranking in the coaches poll this season.
Also making an appearance in the top 10 is Texas, though the Longhorns needed to hold off a late rally from Baylor in Austin. The Longhorns, riding a six-game winning streak, make their highest appearance in the coaches poll as well with a No. 8 ranking. Texas was previously No. 14 after beating Oklahoma in Week 6 (and still somehow three spots behind the Sooners at the time).
Alabama remains the overwhelming No. 1 team with 61 first-place votes. Ohio State and Clemson round out the top three, with both receiving the other three first-place votes. Notre Dame enters the top four thanks in part to Georgia's loss to LSU. The Tigers were the biggest winners in this week's poll, jumping seven spots to No. 5.
Here's how the entire poll looks, via USA Today:
- Alabama (61)
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson (2)
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- UCF
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Florida
- West Virginia
- Washington
- NC State
- Penn State
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Wisconsin
- South Florida
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Stanford
- Colorado
Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Miami, No. 21 Auburn.
Others Receiving Votes: Miami 124; Mississippi State 110; Michigan State 98; San Diego State 71; Duke 60; Appalachian State 55; Utah State 33; Utah 32; Southern California 25; Houston 7; Fresno State 6; South Carolina 5; Virginia 4; Auburn 4; Army 4; Iowa State 3; Virginia Tech 3; North Texas 3; Texas Tech 1; Buffalo 1; Boston College 1; UAB 1.
