The latest Coaches Poll is out and it mirrors the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Where things start to differ is that the coaches seem to have more respect for Cincinnati than the selection committee does, as the Bearcats remain at No. 6, one spot ahead of Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
Elsewhere in the poll, Iowa State dropped four spots from No. 8 to No. 12 following its loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, but they weren't the biggest fallers this week. That would be USC, which fell six spots from No. 13 to No. 19 USC.
The biggest climber in the poll this week was Mountain West Champion San Jose State, which finished the regular season at 7-0 after beating Boise State on Saturday. The only new team to enter the poll this week is Texas, which had the weekend off.
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas A&M
6. Cincinnati
7. Oklahoma
8. Indiana
9. Georgia
10. Florida
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Iowa State
13. Northwestern
14. North Carolina
15. BYU
16. Iowa
17. Louisiana
18. Miami
19. USC
20. San Jose State
21. Oklahoma State
22. NC State
23. Liberty
24. Texas
25. Tulsa
Others receiving votes: Oregon 115; Army 61; Auburn 27; Colorado 16; Ball State 13; Washington 11; Wisconsin 10; Southern Methodist 10; Buffalo 9; UAB 5; Boise State 4; Utah 2; Nevada 2.