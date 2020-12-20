The latest Coaches Poll is out and it mirrors the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Where things start to differ is that the coaches seem to have more respect for Cincinnati than the selection committee does, as the Bearcats remain at No. 6, one spot ahead of Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

Elsewhere in the poll, Iowa State dropped four spots from No. 8 to No. 12 following its loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship, but they weren't the biggest fallers this week. That would be USC, which fell six spots from No. 13 to No. 19 USC.

The biggest climber in the poll this week was Mountain West Champion San Jose State, which finished the regular season at 7-0 after beating Boise State on Saturday. The only new team to enter the poll this week is Texas, which had the weekend off.

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Oklahoma

8. Indiana

9. Georgia

10. Florida

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Iowa State

13. Northwestern

14. North Carolina

15. BYU

16. Iowa

17. Louisiana

18. Miami

19. USC

20. San Jose State

21. Oklahoma State

22. NC State

23. Liberty

24. Texas

25. Tulsa

Others receiving votes: Oregon 115; Army 61; Auburn 27; Colorado 16; Ball State 13; Washington 11; Wisconsin 10; Southern Methodist 10; Buffalo 9; UAB 5; Boise State 4; Utah 2; Nevada 2.