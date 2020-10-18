Notre Dame only scored 12 points in its bizarre 12-7 win over Louisville on Saturday. But, hey, a win is a win, and that was enough for college football coaches to put the Fighting Irish at No. 3 in this week's Coaches Poll, released Sunday. That's one spot above Georgia, which lost to Alabama 41-24 and fell from No. 3 last week to No. 4 this week.

Notre Dame is 4-0 and will look to make a run at No. 1 Clemson during its only year in the ACC as a full-time member. The Tigers, off a 73-7 shellacking of Georgia Tech stayed atop the coaches poll while Alabama garnered eight first-place votes at No. 2. Ohio State, which will start its season in Week 8, rounds out the top five.

North Carolina fell seven spots to No. 13 after its comeback against Florida State fell short while there were some new faces towards the bottom of the rankings. Coastal Carolina, Marshall each entered the newest rankings. Auburn, Tennessee, and Louisiana all dropped out after losses this week.

Here's how the rest of the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll top 25 looks (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State (2)

6. Oklahoma State

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. Cincinnati

11. Miami (FL)

12. BYU

13. North Carolina

14. Wisconsin

15. Oregon

16. SMU

17. Michigan

18. Iowa State

19. Kansas State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Minnesota

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Marshall

Schools dropped out: No. 14 Auburn; No. 17 Tennessee; No. 21 UL Lafayette.

Other receiving votes: Auburn 93; Army 90; West Virginia 64; Kentucky 60; Oklahoma 59; Liberty 57; Memphis 50; Utah 48; Iowa 48; UAB 42; Boise State 37; UL Lafayette 31; Arkansas 29; Tennessee 25; Texas Christian 22; Air Force 14; Texas 12; South Carolina 12; Tulsa 10; Arizona State 10; Washington 8; Missouri 7; Louisiana State 7; California 6; Boston College 6; Nebraska 5; Indiana 5; Florida State 4; Stanford 3; Maine 3; Central Florida 1.