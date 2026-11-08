Notre Dame has risen to No. 3 in the Week 11 Coaches Poll following Saturday night's 31-24 victory over previously top-ranked Miami.

Behind 319 yards and three touchdowns from C.J. Carr, the Fighting Irish avenged last season's loss to the Hurricanes and did so in the national spotlight, one of more than a half-dozen matchups over the weekend pitting top-25 teams.

After a three-week hiatus, Georgia has returned to No. 1 after its 35-point thumping of then-No. 12 Ole Miss. Gunner Stockon threw four touchdown passes, and the Bulldogs kept Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss out of the end zone for the first time this season.

Miami slid five spots to No. No. 6 after its first loss of the season, which now means only Utah and UCLA remain as unbeatens. That's the fewest undefeated FBS teams through Nov. 8 since 2003, when Oklahoma and TCU were the last teams to suffer a loss.

Miami's loss marked the fifth consecutive week in which a top-two team was defeated, tying for the longest streak in poll history. Notre Dame's 12th straight November win is the second-longest streak in college football behind Oregon (13), which moved into the Coaches Poll for the first time since Week 8.

After dropping eight spots last week following its loss at USC, Ohio State is now outside of the top-10 completely on the heels of Saturday's disruptive 41-28 loss to Oregon. It was a catastrophic setback for Ryan Day, who's not just 6-5 in his last 11 games with the Buckeyes.

Kentucky, which earned a first-place vote in last week's Coaches Poll, fell from No. 7 to No. 13 after losing by 28 points to Tennessee. The Vols pushed forward seven spots to No. 9 with their second nationally-ranked win of the campaign.

South Carolina replaced Northwestern in the updated rankings after its fourth straight win. The Gamecocks travel to Arkansas next weekend before hosting top-ranked Georgia on Nov. 21 in what could be the biggest home game in program history given the expected CFP implications.

Coaches Poll

Rank School Record Points LW 1 Georgia (54) 8-1 1,796 2 2 Utah (41) 9-0 1,724 4 3 Notre Dame (2) 8-1 1,613 6 4 UCLA (1) 9-0 1,584 5 5 Indiana (2) 8-1 1,557 3 6 Miami 8-1 1,482 1 7 Alabama 7-2 1,389 9 8 Texas 7-2 1,287 11 9 Tennessee 7-2 1,196 16 10 Texas Tech 8-1 1,116 13 11 Wake Forest 8-1 1,093 14 12 BYU 7-2 1,008 8 13 Kentucky 7-2 913 7 14 USC 7-2 765 17 15 Iowa 7-2 738 20 16 Houston 7-2 732 18 17 Ole Miss 6-3 529 12 18 Boise State 8-1 474 21 19 Oregon 6-3 438 NR 20 Ohio State 6-3 398 10 21 Arizona 7-2 377 22 22 LSU 6-3 368 15 23 SMU 7-2 285 24 24 South Carolina 6-3 267 NR 25 New Mexico 8-1 191 25

Others Receiving Votes

Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1