Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State, Iowa State jump after shaking up the top five

Penn State and TCU each lost for the first time in 2017, opening up the top of the poll

The new college football rankings have started to roll out, starting with the Coaches Poll on Sunday. Alabama is still the No. 1 team in the country, but there's a change in the top five following Penn State's loss at Ohio State and TCU's defeat at the hands of Iowa State. 

The Buckeyes moved up three spots to No. 3 behind Georgia (the new No. 2) and ahead of Wisconsin. Penn State dropped five spots after the loss, but remained in the top 10 at No. 7 while TCU slid down eight spots to No. 12. Iowa State made the biggest move up in the poll after beating the Horned Frogs, jumping 11 spots up to No. 16. 

USF fell the furthest after suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Houston, dropping nine spots to No. 23. 

Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 9: 

  1. Alabama (65 first-place votes) 
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Clemson
  6. Miami
  7. Penn State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Washington 
  12. TCU
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. UCF
  15. Auburn
  16. Iowa State
  17. USC
  18. Stanford
  19. NC State
  20. LSU 
  21. Memphis
  22. Mississippi State
  23. USF
  24. Michigan
  25. Arizona 

Dropped out: Washington State (16), Michigan State (18), West Virginia (22), Texas A&M (24)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 145; Washington State 127; South Carolina 53; Kentucky 33; Toledo 10; West Virginia 9; Boise State 8; San Diego State 6; Texas A&M 4; Troy 3; Navy 3; Iowa 1.

