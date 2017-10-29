Coaches Poll top 25: Ohio State, Iowa State jump after shaking up the top five

The new college football rankings have started to roll out, starting with the Coaches Poll on Sunday. Alabama is still the No. 1 team in the country, but there's a change in the top five following Penn State's loss at Ohio State and TCU's defeat at the hands of Iowa State.

The Buckeyes moved up three spots to No. 3 behind Georgia (the new No. 2) and ahead of Wisconsin. Penn State dropped five spots after the loss, but remained in the top 10 at No. 7 while TCU slid down eight spots to No. 12. Iowa State made the biggest move up in the poll after beating the Horned Frogs, jumping 11 spots up to No. 16.

USF fell the furthest after suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Houston, dropping nine spots to No. 23.

Here's how the full Coaches Poll looks after Week 9:

Alabama (65 first-place votes)

Georgia

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Clemson

Miami

Penn State

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Washington

TCU

Virginia Tech

UCF

Auburn

Iowa State

USC

Stanford

NC State

LSU

Memphis

Mississippi State

USF

Michigan

Arizona



Dropped out: Washington State (16), Michigan State (18), West Virginia (22), Texas A&M (24)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 145; Washington State 127; South Carolina 53; Kentucky 33; Toledo 10; West Virginia 9; Boise State 8; San Diego State 6; Texas A&M 4; Troy 3; Navy 3; Iowa 1.