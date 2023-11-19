Ohio State jumped Michigan for No. 2 in the new Coaches Poll on Sunday ahead of this week's rivalry showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. The change came a day after Michigan struggled to put away Maryland in a 31-24 road win while Ohio State dominated Minnesota 37-3.

The Wolverines are also navigating a suspension to coach Jim Harbaugh that has the program's in-game head coaching duties in the hands of offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. The Buckeyes have won their last two games by a margin of 75-6 over Michigan State and the Gophers while continuing to demonstrate defensive improvement under second-year coordinator Jim Knowles.

Another change top the top-10 of the Coaches Poll came with Missouri coming in at No. 10 -- up one spot -- following a dramatic win over Florida. The Tigers replaced Oregon State, which dropped five spots to No. 15 following a close home loss to Washington. The Huskies stayed put at No. 5 behind Florida State, despite the fact that the Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis due to injury in a win over North Alabama.

SMU entered the poll at No. 25 following a big AAC win at Memphis, and NC State also crashed the rankings at No. 24 after improving to 8-3. Utah, North Carolina and James Madison each dropped out.

Here is a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 12, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1;