After two weeks of college football season, we have a new No. 1 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Texas headlines the Week 3 Top 25 following Ohio State's stunning loss against the Longhorns after Steve Sarkisian's squad turned back a 20-point fourth quarter deficit for a 24-23 victory. Coupled with Oklahoma State's major upset of previously sixth-ranked Oregon and Michigan's win over Oklahoma, there's mass shakeup inside the top 10.

Rounding out the top five behind Texas is Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami.

"I'm so proud of our guys in all three phases," Texas quarterback Arch Manning said after finishing 20-of-37 passing for 196 yards and leading three fourth-quarter touchdown drives. "It wasn't very pretty, but we found a way to win. That's what good teams do."

Ohio State, which garnered 50 of a possible 74 first-place votes last week, has now lost three straight games against Power Four competition dating back to last season. The Buckeyes are now sixth and their lone win over the past four outings was last week's opener against Ball State.

"We really played well for three quarters and didn't play well enough in the fourth quarter, that's the bottom line," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "We stalled on some offensive drives, thought we had them on the ropes and didn't finish. We got to go back and figure out why that was."

Now slotted at No. 18, this is the first time Oregon has been ranked outside of the top 10 in the Coaches Poll under Dan Lanning since September 2023, his second season with the Ducks.

Ryan Day's decisions continue to cost Ohio State: Late-game calls lead to collapse again in loss to Texas Chris Hummer

Michigan's impressive win over Oklahoma reacquires much of the momentum the Wolverines had entering Kyle Whittingham's first season as coach that evaporated following last week's lackluster victory over Western Michigan. Michigan's first win over a ranked opponent since 2024 also subdues questions about the team's quarterback situation as Bryce Underwood continues to try and find his footing in a new offensive scheme.

Texas holds 42 first-place votes, followed by Georgia's 15 and Indiana's 10. Six teams have at least one first-place vote, including seventh-ranked LSU. Ohio State is not included in that group.

Oregon was the week's biggest drop-off after falling 12 spots, followed up by Oklahoma after the Sooners moved from 10th to No. 21. Florida dropped out of the rankings this week despite a 49-point win over Campbell to move to 2-0.

Week 3 Coaches Poll

Receiving votes: Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1;