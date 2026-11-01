Week 9 didn't bring many surprises, but the drama was no less exciting, and for the fourth straight week, we saw yet another team in the top-two fall.

Ohio State's 30-18 loss to unranked USC was the week's biggest upset, and unsurprisingly, the Buckeyes tumbled in the Coaches Poll Sunday. The two-loss Buckeyes, who still aren't out of the College Football Playoff race, fell eight spots from No. 2 to No. 10 in the latest poll. While everyone focuses on Ohio State's offense with backup quarterback Luke Fahey, the real story is the defense giving up so many points.

USC jumped eight spots to No. 17 and strengthened its playoff hopes.

Tom Fornelli's CFP Vibe Check: Ohio State switches to survival mode in fight to make College Football Playoff
Tom Fornelli
Tom Fornelli's CFP Vibe Check: Ohio State switches to survival mode in fight to make College Football Playoff

Miami stayed atop the poll after its 38-35 victory at North Carolina, its first road win as the No. 1 team since 2002. A monster showdown at No. 6 Notre Dame awaits the Hurricanes Saturday night.

Georgia dominated Florida in Atlanta and jumped from third to No. 2 in the coaches' poll after the 27-8 victory. The Gators fell out of the poll after standing at No. 20.

The week's most dramatic finish didn't change the poll. Minnesota and Indiana traded 60-yard field goals near the end of regulation — the first time in FBS history two 60-yard field goals were converted — and the Hoosiers won in overtime, with backup quarterback Grant Wilson throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker. The Hoosiers' offense struggled most of October, averaging only 17.8 points in the last four games, but the wins kept coming (sans the loss to Ohio State), and they moved up one spot to No. 3 in the poll this week.

Indiana gets an open date before hosting Lincoln Riley's USC in a game that may very well determine who advances to the CFP.

A week after falling nine spots, Texas Tech moved up one slot to No. 13 with a 34-26 win at home against Arizona

Elsewhere, the ACC took a hit as SMU likely fell out of the playoff race, tumbling from No. 16 to No. 24 this week after its loss at Syracuse.

New Mexico appeared in the poll, jumping four spots from the "others receiving votes" category to debut at No. 25.

Coaches Poll

RankSchoolRecordPointsLW
1Miami (68)8-01,8181
2Georgia (4)7-11,7193
3Indiana8-11,5974
4Utah8-01,5905
5UCLA8-01,5017
6Notre Dame7-11,4986
7Kentucky (1)7-11,3448
8BYU7-11,2789
9Alabama6-21,13110
10Ohio State6-21,1012
11Texas6-21,05711
12Ole Miss6-21,03412
13Texas Tech7-196214
14Wake Forest7-189715
15LSU6-288613
16Tennessee6-276117
17USC7-257025
18Houston6-255619
19Missouri6-248823
20Iowa6-244824
21Boise State7-144522
22Arizona6-217421
23Northwestern6-215018
24SMU6-214616
25New Mexico7-1119NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 91; Florida 81; UTSA 76; Duke 76; Virginia Tech 53; Oregon 41; Minnesota 10; Oklahoma State 9; Liberty 6; North Texas 4; Wisconsin 3; Memphis 2; North Dakota State 1; Nebraska 1; Cincinnati 1;