Coaches Poll top 25: Oklahoma enters top five as TCU makes massive jump
The Sooners are being rewarded by the coaches for a big win over the Buckeyes
Thanks to some big games in Week 2, the new Coaches Poll has been shaken up at the top. Specifically, Oklahoma Sooners has entered the top five after a statement win over Ohio State Buckeyes . The Sooners rose three spots to No. 3, while the Buckeyes plummeted seven spots to No. 9 following the 31-16 game.
Alabama Crimson Tide remains at the top of the coaches poll and received 58 of 60 possible first-place votes. Clemson Tigers , coming off a 14-6 win over Auburn Tigers , has the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2.
Auburn dropped four spots to No. 17 and Stanford Cardinal fell five spots to No. 19 after a double-digit loss to Southern California Trojans . Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped out of the top 25 after losing 20-19 at home to Georgia Bulldogs .
Here's how the entire Week 3 poll looks ...
Coaches Poll, Week 3
1. Alabama (58)
2. Clemson (2)
3. Oklahoma
4. USC
5. Penn State Nittany Lions
6. Washington
7. Michigan Wolverines
8. Oklahoma State Cowboys
9. Ohio State
10. Florida State Seminoles
11. LSU Tigers
12. Wisconsin Badgers
13. Georgia
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Miami (FL)
16. Virginia Tech Hokies
17. Auburn
18. Kansas State Wildcats
19. Stanford
20. TCU Horned Frogs
21. South Florida Bulls
22. Washington State Cougars
23. Tennessee
24. Utah Utes
25. Florida Gators
Dropped out: No. 25 Notre Dame
