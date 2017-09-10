Coaches Poll top 25: Oklahoma enters top five as TCU makes massive jump

Thanks to some big games in Week 2, the new Coaches Poll has been shaken up at the top. Specifically, Oklahoma Sooners has entered the top five after a statement win over Ohio State Buckeyes . The Sooners rose three spots to No. 3, while the Buckeyes plummeted seven spots to No. 9 following the 31-16 game.

Alabama Crimson Tide remains at the top of the coaches poll and received 58 of 60 possible first-place votes. Clemson Tigers , coming off a 14-6 win over Auburn Tigers , has the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2.

Auburn dropped four spots to No. 17 and Stanford Cardinal fell five spots to No. 19 after a double-digit loss to Southern California Trojans . Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped out of the top 25 after losing 20-19 at home to Georgia Bulldogs .

Here's how the entire Week 3 poll looks ...

Coaches Poll, Week 3

1. Alabama (58)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Oklahoma

4. USC

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

6. Washington

7. Michigan Wolverines

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Ohio State

10. Florida State Seminoles

11. LSU Tigers

12. Wisconsin Badgers

13. Georgia

14. Louisville Cardinals

15. Miami (FL)

16. Virginia Tech Hokies

17. Auburn

18. Kansas State Wildcats

19. Stanford

20. TCU Horned Frogs

21. South Florida Bulls

22. Washington State Cougars

23. Tennessee

24. Utah Utes

25. Florida Gators

Dropped out: No. 25 Notre Dame