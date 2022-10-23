The Week 8 scores across college football did not provide a bevy of upsets, but the updated Coaches Poll has plenty of changes after six ranked teams lost on Saturday. Among the shake-ups are Ole Miss and UCLA, both of which fell from the top 10. Texas also fell out of the rankings completely, while South Carolina made its Coaches Poll debut for the season after taking down Texas A&M.

Two of the big winners at the top of the rankings were TCU and Oregon, each of which moved up in the new Coaches Poll after notching wins against Kansas State and UCLA, respectively. The Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 while Kansas State fell five spots to No. 22, and the Ducks are now at No. 8 while the Bruins dropped from No. 10 to No. 15.

Ole Miss, like UCLA, started Week 8 with an undefeated record and a top-10 ranking, but after losing at LSU the Rebels dropped five spots to No. 12. The win also provided a big boost for the Tigers, which were just outside the top 25 last week and moved up six spots after the win to No. 20. South Carolina was also in the "Others Receiving Votes" section of the Coaches Poll last week, and after beating the Aggies on Saturday night to improve to 5-2 on the year, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks jumped ahead of Texas, Liberty and others to clam the last spot in the poll at No. 25.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the 64 FBS coaches who make up the Coaches Poll. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (43)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (2)

4. Michigan (1)

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. UCLA

16. Syracuse

17. Kentucky

18. Illinois

19. Cincinnati

20. LSU

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. NC State

24. Tulane

25. South Carolina

Also receiving votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

Dropped out: No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.