Coaches Poll Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 6, Baylor falls to No. 8 in college football rankings
The top three teams in the country remain the same in the weekly Coaches Poll
The latest college football Coaches Poll is out, and the top four is the same as the final College Football Playoff rankings. The top three teams in the country didn't change from last week as No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson all stayed put. Oklahoma jumped up to the No. 4 spot after topping Baylor 30-23 in overtime to claim the Big 12 championship.
Memphis chimes in at No. 15 and is the highest-ranked Group of Five team, ahead of No. 18 Boise State, No. 20 Appalachian State, No. 21 Navy, No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 24 Air Force.
Here's a look at the latest edition (first-place votes in parenthesis):
- LSU (46)
- Ohio State (14)
- Clemson (5)
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Memphis
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Navy
- Cincinnati
- USC
- Air Force
- Virginia
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (64), SMU (61), Kansas State (20), Indiana (10), Louisiana (6), FAU (6), UCF (6), San Diego State (5), Tennessee (4), Kentucky (3), Iowa State (3), Arizona State (3), Virginia Tech (2), Hawaii (1), California (1)
