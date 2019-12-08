Coaches Poll Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 6, Baylor falls to No. 8 in college football rankings

The top three teams in the country remain the same in the weekly Coaches Poll

The latest college football Coaches Poll is out, and the top four is the same as the final College Football Playoff rankings. The top three teams in the country didn't change from last week as No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson all stayed put. Oklahoma jumped up to the No. 4 spot after topping Baylor 30-23 in overtime to claim the Big 12 championship.

Memphis chimes in at No. 15 and is the highest-ranked Group of Five team, ahead of No. 18 Boise State, No. 20 Appalachian State, No. 21 Navy, No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 24 Air Force

Here's a look at the latest edition (first-place votes in parenthesis):

  1. LSU (46)
  2. Ohio State (14)
  3. Clemson (5)
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Utah
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Penn State
  13. Auburn
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Memphis
  16. Minnesota
  17. Michigan
  18. Boise State
  19. Iowa
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Navy
  22. Cincinnati
  23. USC
  24. Air Force
  25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State (64), SMU (61), Kansas State (20), Indiana (10), Louisiana (6), FAU (6), UCF (6), San Diego State (5), Tennessee (4), Kentucky (3), Iowa State (3), Arizona State (3), Virginia Tech (2), Hawaii (1), California (1)

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

