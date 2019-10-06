Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State makes move into top 10 of college football rankings
Auburn falls out of the top 10 in this week's Coaches Poll
There wasn't much shake up at the top of the college football rankings after Week 6, and the new Coaches Poll has no movement in the top three with Alabama at No. 1 followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia.
The coaches were much more split on the first-place votes between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers in last week's balloting, and while both teams were off it was Alabama that strengthened its hold on the top spot in the poll with 42 of the 65 available first-place votes. Ohio State, which moved up one spot to No. 4, received three first-place votes.
Florida and Wisconsin each moved up one spot within in the top 10 following wins while Penn State moved up two spots to crash into the top 10 at No. 9 following its win against Purdue. One of the biggest drops in this week's Coaches Poll was for Auburn, which fell five spots to No. 12 following its loss at Florida.
The bottom of the Coaches Poll sees a few new arrivals, with SMU, Baylor and Minnesota all landing in top 25 and Arizona State making its return at No. 24.
Check out the full Coaches Poll below, via USA Today:
Coaches Poll top 25
- Alabama (42 first-place votes)
- Clemson (20)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (3)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Boise State
- Utah
- Michigan
- Wake Forest
- Iowa
- Virginia
- Memphis
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- Baylor
- Arizona State
- Minnesota
Dropped out: No. 16 Washington; No. 19 Central Florida; No. 23 Michigan State; No. 25 Oklahoma State
Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1
