Coaches Poll top 25: SEC flexes its muscles with five teams in, two moving up
Elsewhere, the top 12 remains the same in this week's college football rankings
With a lack of surprising results this weekend it's no surprise that this week's Coaches Poll remains largely intact.
In fact, the entire top 12 is the same this week, as the changes came lower in the poll. The SEC was the conference taking advantage of that, because with LSU moving up from No. 21 to No. 18, the conference now has five teams in the top 20.
Here's the Coaches Poll in its entirety.
1. Alabama (1)
2. Miami (2)
3. Clemson (3)
4. Wisconsin (4)
5. Oklahoma (5)
6. Auburn (6)
7. Georgia (7)
8. Ohio State (8)
9. Notre Dame (9)
10. USC (10)
11. Penn State (11)
12. UCF (12)
13. TCU (14)
14. Washington (15)
15. Washington State (16)
16. Memphis (17)
17. Mississippi State (19)
18. LSU (21)
19. South Florida (20)
20. Stanford (23)
21. Oklahoma State (13)
22. Michigan State (24)
23. Northwestern (NR)
24. Boise State (NR)
25. Virginia Tech (NR)
No longer ranked: Michigan, NC State, West Virginia
Others Receiving Votes: South Carolina, Michigan, San Diego State, Iowa State, NC State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Troy, FAU, Fresno State, Army, West Virginia
-
Bowl projections: CFP same, OSU moves
There should not be too many changes to this week's college football rankings
-
CFB Winners and Losers, Week 12
Lane Kiffin turned around FAU remarkably fast and has the Owls in the C-USA title game
-
NCAA football scores, highlights: Wk. 12
NCAA football scoreboard, highlights and updates from the biggest Week 12 games
-
Report: WVU QB Grier out vs. OU
The junior injured his finger diving for the pylon late in the first quarter of the loss to...
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: Ranked teams win
Projecting the changes in the new AP Top 25 poll college football rankings after Week 12
-
Oregon has a sad copycat Turnover Chain
There's only one true Turnover Chain in college football, and it belongs to The U
Add a Comment