Coaches Poll top 25: SEC flexes its muscles with five teams in, two moving up

With a lack of surprising results this weekend it's no surprise that this week's Coaches Poll remains largely intact.

In fact, the entire top 12 is the same this week, as the changes came lower in the poll. The SEC was the conference taking advantage of that, because with LSU moving up from No. 21 to No. 18, the conference now has five teams in the top 20.

Here's the Coaches Poll in its entirety.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Miami (2)

3. Clemson (3)

4. Wisconsin (4)

5. Oklahoma (5)

6. Auburn (6)

7. Georgia (7)

8. Ohio State (8)

9. Notre Dame (9)

10. USC (10)

11. Penn State (11)

12. UCF (12)

13. TCU (14)

14. Washington (15)

15. Washington State (16)

16. Memphis (17)

17. Mississippi State (19)

18. LSU (21)

19. South Florida (20)

20. Stanford (23)

21. Oklahoma State (13)

22. Michigan State (24)

23. Northwestern (NR)

24. Boise State (NR)

25. Virginia Tech (NR)

No longer ranked: Michigan, NC State, West Virginia

Others Receiving Votes: South Carolina, Michigan, San Diego State, Iowa State, NC State, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Troy, FAU, Fresno State, Army, West Virginia