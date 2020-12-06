Texas A&M keeps stating its case as a College Football Playoff contender. The Aggies pulled away from Auburn 31-20 on Saturday, moving to 7-1 on the season. As such, the voters in the latest USA Today Amway Coaches Poll have decided to put A&M in their top five. More notably, the Aggies jump Florida, a team they defeated earlier in the season. The Gators, meanwhile, secured the SEC East this weekend by taking care of Tennessee and will play No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll looked largely the same, though Indiana entered the top 10 after beating Wisconsin 14-6, and with the help of BYU and its close loss to Coastal Carolina. The Cougars dropped eight spots to No. 16 while the Chanticleers rose just one spot to No. 13.

Four teams dropped out of the top 25: Marshall, following a devastating shutout loss to Rice, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Washington. Replacing them are No. 20 North Carolina, No. 22 Colorado, No. 23 Texas and No. 24 NC State. Wisconsin fell six spots after its loss to the Hoosiers to round out the top 25.

Here's a look at the entire poll below:

1. Alabama (59)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Miami (FL)

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Iowa State

12. Oklahoma

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. BYU

17. Louisiana

18. Iowa

19. Tulsa

20. North Carolina

21. Liberty

22. Colorado

23. Texas

24. NC State

25. Wisconsin

Schools dropped out: No. 15 Marshall; No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 20 Oregon; No. 23 Washington.

Other receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3.