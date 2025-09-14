Texas A&M powered inside the top 10 of the updated Week 4 Coaches Poll following the Aggies' momentum-building win at Notre Dame. It represents an early-season signature victory for Mike Elko. Slotted at No. 16 previously, Texas A&M ranks No. 10 Sunday after snapping a 13-game road losing streak against top 10 opponents dating back to 2015.

Clemson dropped out of the latest rankings after its walk-off loss at Georgia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams. If Clemson is unranked in the AP Poll as well, that will mark the first time since 2023 that Dabo Swinney's team is out of both polls following its unexpected 1-2 stat to the season. The Yellow Jackets made their rankings debut this week after improving to 7-1 under Brent Key against nationally-ranked teams in ACC play during his tenure.

In one of Week 3's most thrilling contests, Georgia outlasted Tennessee in overtime, 44-41. There's not much fluctuation in the rankings for either team after the Bulldogs and Vols combined for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense in a matchup that featured seven lead changes prior to Georgia's Josh McCray winning the game on a 1-yard run in the extra session.

Vanderbilt is ranked after ending a 16-game losing streak to No. 11 South Carolina. The Commodores' three-straight wins of 20 points or more to open the season marks the first time that's been accomplished at the program since 1930.

Ohio State garnered most of the first-place votes for the third consecutive week following its win over Ohio. The Buckeyes ranked No. 3 in the preseason as the defending national champions prior to taking out then-No. 1 Texas in the season opener.

Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 3:

Week 4 Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1;