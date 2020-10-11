The Coaches Poll top 25 saw a lot of movement on Sunday after a hectic weekend in college football, but no team saw a more significant bump than Texas A&M. The Aggies moved up nine spots from No. 20 to No. 11 after upsetting Florida 41-38 at Kyle Field on Saturday. That probably won't be enough of a climb in many Aggies fans' minds, however, considering Florida is still ranked two spots ahead of A&M at No. 9. Florida fell six spots from No. 3 last week.

Elsewhere in the top 10, the only team to drop out entirely was Miami following a 42-17 loss to Clemson, which remained at No. 1. North Carolina and Oklahoma State both saw a slight boost, as each climbed three spots to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Aside from Florida and Miami, the other big droppers this week were Tennessee, which fell five spots from No. 12 to No. 17 after a 44-21 loss to No. 3 Georgia, and Virginia Tech falling from No. 18 to No. 23 after a 56-45 loss to North Carolina.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

Others receiving votes: UCF, NC State, Oklahoma, Marshall, Boston College, Iowa, Coastal Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, UAB, Army, Boise State, Tulsa, Mississippi State, Memphis, TCU, Ole Miss, Air Force, Arizona State, Liberty, Kentucky, Texas, Houston, Cal, Washington, Stanford, Missouri, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Arkansas

Dropped out of the rankings: No. 16 LSU, No. 22 Texas, No. 25 UCF