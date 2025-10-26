Texas A&M looks like one of college football's best teams, Vanderbilt's a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, and BYU has earned respect in the Big 12 title picture entering Week 10 in Sunday's latest Coaches Poll top 25 rankings.

The Aggies and Cougars are two of five remaining Power Four unbeatens in the top 10 this week, joining top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana and ACC-leading Georgia Tech. Coupled with Oklahoma's loss to Ole Miss, the Commodores moved up to No. 11 following their third nationally ranked win of the season — a first in program history — after outlasting Missouri, 17-10.

Vanderbilt travels to Texas next weekend and has another top-end game during rivalry weekend at Tennessee on Nov. 29 that could determine a CFP spot rounding out the top of the SEC.

"We're not getting where we want to go if we don't find ways to win games like this," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said after Saturday's victory. "I thought a great moment for us to step up. And we did."

Indiana's 50-point drubbing of red-hot UCLA kept the Hoosiers at No. 2, while Alabama avoided an upset at South Carolina on the heels of four straight ranked wins with 15 points over the final 2:16. Ironically, it was the first time under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer the Crimson Tide had won a road game in the SEC against an unranked opponent.

Texas A&M and Alabama are the only SEC teams with unblemished conference records entering November, but will not play during the final moth of the regular season. The Aggies and Crimson Tide are open next week before the Aggies travel to Missouri on Nov. 8, while the Crimson Tide host LSU.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Week 10 Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 LSU; No. 20 South Florida; No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arizona State;

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1