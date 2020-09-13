It started later in the year than normal, but the first full Saturday of college football has come and gone. Now, the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the regular season has been released. Other than removing Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that would normally have been ranked in the fall, the first in-season Coaches Poll doesn't look too different. Five ranked teams won in Week 2. The other, Iowa State, lost to Louisiana.

Some interesting movers were Texas, which rose six spots to No. 8 after handling UTEP 59-3, and North Carolina, which rose eight spots to No. 11 after beating Syracuse 31-6. Again, some of these big movements have as much to do with who's not playing vs. the actual results from the first two weeks.

Clemson still holds on to the No. 1 spot after its 37-13 win at Wake Forest -- a game that wasn't even that close. Alabama rose one spot and is at No. 2 with one first-place vote. The Crimson Tide begin their season on Sept. 26 at Missouri. Oklahoma, which handled Missouri State, jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 while Georgia and LSU round out the top five with the defending champs earning three first-place votes.

Iowa State is the only preseason top-25 team to have dropped out because of a loss. The Ragin' Cajuns, who stunned the Cyclones 31-14, entered the Coaches Poll at No. 21.

Below is the newest Coaches Poll in its entirety. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1 Clemson (37)

2 Alabama (1)

3 Oklahoma

4 Georgia

5 LSU (3)

6 Florida

7 Notre Dame

8 Texas

9 Auburn

10 Texas A&M

11 North Carolina

12 Oklahoma State

13 UCF

14 Cincinnati

15 Memphis

16 Louisville

17 Tennessee

18 Miami

19 Virginia Tech

20 Kentucky

21 Louisiana

22 BYU

23 Appalachian State

24 Baylor

25 Army

Other receiving votes: Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.