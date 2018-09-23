Coaches Poll top 25: Texas makes big move in college football rankings after beating TCU
This new slate of college football rankings has both Kentucky and Texas in the top 25
Two of the biggest winners on a wild Week 4 Saturday in college football were Kentucky and Texas, both now in the top 25 of the newest Coaches Poll. Kentucky was just on the fringes of being ranked by the coaches a week ago and moved up nine spots to No. 17. Texas was far from consideration even after beating USC in Week 3 but made a 19-spot jump back into the top 25 at No. 22
Duke was another addition to the top 25 at No. 23, as TCU, Texas A&M and Boston College all dropped out of the rankings. Virginia Tech made the biggest move down in the Coaches Poll but held on as a top-25 team after falling just 14 spots to No. 24 following its shocking 14-point upset loss to Old Dominion.
Check out the full Coaches Poll below, via USA Today:
- Alabama (first-place votes: 61)
- Clemson (2)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- UCF
- Michigan
- Miami
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- Texas
- Duke
- Virginia Tech
- Boise State
Dropped out: No. 17 TCU, No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 25 Boston College
Others receiving votes: BYU, USF, Syracuse, Colorado, TCU, NC State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Cal, Washington State, Florida, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, Iowa, Cincinnati, North Texas, Missouri, Maryland, Boston College, Arizona State, USC, San Diego State, Troy, Army, Arkansas State, Virginia, Utah, Buffalo
