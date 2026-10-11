Texas dropped five spots in the Week 7 Coaches Poll to No. 6 after falling 27-24 to rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. The Longhorns came in one spot ahead of Alabama, which held steady at No. 7, despite falling 20-17 at home to Georgia.

The Bulldogs claimed the No. 1 spot and received 60 of 74 first-place votes, edging No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Indiana. No. 5 Ohio State also received a first-place vote after improving to 5-1 with a 45-16 win over Maryland.

LSU retained a spot in the poll at No. 21 after falling to 4-2 with an overtime loss at Kentucky. The Wildcats rose from No. 25 to No. 17 after improving to 4-1.

The biggest roster this week was UCLA, which surged 10 spots to No. 12 after improving to 5-0 with a 17-15 win at Oregon. Remarkably, the Ducks dropped 12 spots but stayed in the poll at No. 25 after falling to 3-2.

Boise State (No. 24), Wake Forest (No. 23) and Oklahoma State (No. 20) each entered the poll after Week 6 wins.

Week 4 Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL REC PTS LW 1 Georgia (60) 6-0 1832 2 2 Notre Dame (3) 6-0 1713 3 3 Miami (1) 5-0 1688 4 4 Indiana (9) 6-0 1633 5 5 Ohio State (1) 5-1 1565 6 6 Texas 4-1 1369 1 7 Alabama 5-1 1358 7 8 BYU 5-0 1355 8 9 Texas Tech 5-0 1240 9 10 Ole Miss 4-1 1180 11 11 Utah 5-0 1109 12 12 UCLA 5-0 912 22 13 Missouri 5-1 863 16 14 Tennessee 5-1 837 14 15 USC 6-1 758 17 16 Iowa 5-1 729 18 17 Kentucky 5-1 667 25 18 Houston 5-1 520 19 19 Mississippi State 4-1 463 20 20 Oklahoma State 4-1 403 NR 21 LSU 4-2 361 10 22 SMU 4-1 330 21 23 Wake Forest 5-1 229 NR 24 Boise State 5-1 205 NR 25 Oregon 3-2 200 12

Dropped out

No. 15 Florida; No. 23 Duke; No. 24 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1