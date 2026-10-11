Texas dropped five spots in the Week 7 Coaches Poll to No. 6 after falling 27-24 to rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. The Longhorns came in one spot ahead of Alabama, which held steady at No. 7, despite falling 20-17 at home to Georgia.

The Bulldogs claimed the No. 1 spot and received 60 of 74 first-place votes, edging No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Indiana. No. 5 Ohio State also received a first-place vote after improving to 5-1 with a 45-16 win over Maryland. 

LSU retained a spot in the poll at No. 21 after falling to 4-2 with an overtime loss at Kentucky. The Wildcats rose from No. 25 to No. 17 after improving to 4-1.

The biggest roster this week was UCLA, which surged 10 spots to No. 12 after improving to 5-0 with a 17-15 win at Oregon. Remarkably, the Ducks dropped 12 spots but stayed in the poll at No. 25 after falling to 3-2.

Boise State (No. 24), Wake Forest (No. 23) and Oklahoma State (No. 20) each entered the poll after Week 6 wins.

Week 4 Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECPTSLW
1Georgia (60)6-018322
2Notre Dame (3)6-017133
3Miami (1)5-016884
4Indiana (9)6-016335
5Ohio State (1)5-115656
6Texas4-113691
7Alabama5-113587
8BYU5-013558
9Texas Tech5-012409
10Ole Miss4-1118011
11Utah5-0110912
12UCLA5-091222
13Missouri5-186316
14Tennessee5-183714
15USC6-175817
16Iowa5-172918
17Kentucky5-166725
18Houston5-152019
19Mississippi State4-146320
20Oklahoma State4-1403NR
21LSU4-236110
22SMU4-133021
23Wake Forest5-1229NR
24Boise State5-1205NR
25Oregon3-220012

Dropped out

No. 15 Florida; No. 23 Duke; No. 24 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1

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