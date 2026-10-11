Texas dropped five spots in the Week 7 Coaches Poll to No. 6 after falling 27-24 to rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. The Longhorns came in one spot ahead of Alabama, which held steady at No. 7, despite falling 20-17 at home to Georgia.
The Bulldogs claimed the No. 1 spot and received 60 of 74 first-place votes, edging No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Indiana. No. 5 Ohio State also received a first-place vote after improving to 5-1 with a 45-16 win over Maryland.
LSU retained a spot in the poll at No. 21 after falling to 4-2 with an overtime loss at Kentucky. The Wildcats rose from No. 25 to No. 17 after improving to 4-1.
The biggest roster this week was UCLA, which surged 10 spots to No. 12 after improving to 5-0 with a 17-15 win at Oregon. Remarkably, the Ducks dropped 12 spots but stayed in the poll at No. 25 after falling to 3-2.
Boise State (No. 24), Wake Forest (No. 23) and Oklahoma State (No. 20) each entered the poll after Week 6 wins.
Week 4 Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|REC
|PTS
|LW
|1
|Georgia (60)
|6-0
|1832
|2
|2
|Notre Dame (3)
|6-0
|1713
|3
|3
|Miami (1)
|5-0
|1688
|4
|4
|Indiana (9)
|6-0
|1633
|5
|5
|Ohio State (1)
|5-1
|1565
|6
|6
|Texas
|4-1
|1369
|1
|7
|Alabama
|5-1
|1358
|7
|8
|BYU
|5-0
|1355
|8
|9
|Texas Tech
|5-0
|1240
|9
|10
|Ole Miss
|4-1
|1180
|11
|11
|Utah
|5-0
|1109
|12
|12
|UCLA
|5-0
|912
|22
|13
|Missouri
|5-1
|863
|16
|14
|Tennessee
|5-1
|837
|14
|15
|USC
|6-1
|758
|17
|16
|Iowa
|5-1
|729
|18
|17
|Kentucky
|5-1
|667
|25
|18
|Houston
|5-1
|520
|19
|19
|Mississippi State
|4-1
|463
|20
|20
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|403
|NR
|21
|LSU
|4-2
|361
|10
|22
|SMU
|4-1
|330
|21
|23
|Wake Forest
|5-1
|229
|NR
|24
|Boise State
|5-1
|205
|NR
|25
|Oregon
|3-2
|200
|12
Dropped out
No. 15 Florida; No. 23 Duke; No. 24 Pittsburgh
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1