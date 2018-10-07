Coaches Poll top 25: Texas soars into top 15, Auburn tumbles in college football rankings

The new college football rankings were bound to show a shake-up at the top after Oklahoma and LSU suffered their first losses of the season. The rivalry wins propelled Texas and Florida up in the rankings, and opened space for UCF and Wisconsin to move up into the top 10 of the Coaches Poll.

Alabama remains at No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. Notre Dame moved up to No. 5 after an impressive road win against Virginia Tech, Texas broke into the top 15 and Florida jumped 11 spots to No. 16.

Texas A&M, USF and Cincinnati are welcomed to top-25 status this week, with three teams falling out. The Bulls and the Bearcats join UCF in giving the American Athletic Conference three of the last 11 undefeated FBS teams.

Here's how the entire poll looks, via USA Today:

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

Georgia

Ohio State

Clemson

Notre Dame

West Virginia

Washington

Penn State

UCF

Wisconsin

Oklahoma

LSU

Michigan

Texas

Miami

Florida

Oregon

Colorado

NC State

Kentucky

Auburn

Texas A&M

USF

Stanford

Cincinnati



Dropped out: Michigan State (19), Virginia Tech (23), Boise State (24)

Others receiving votes: Washington State 113; Iowa 89; Mississippi State 67; Appalachian State 38; Texas Christian 33; San Diego State 25; Utah 12; Utah State 11; South Carolina 10; Duke 8; Troy 8; Hawaii 6; Boise State 6; Syracuse 6; Virginia Tech 2; Michigan State 1; Army 1; UAB 1; Fresno State 1.