An already dwindling crop of undefeated college football teams got even smaller on Saturday as BYU and Texas Tech lost for the first time this fall. As a result, both teams got dinged in the updated Coaches Poll.

After a huge win over Notre Dame in Week 7, BYU sat at No. 3 entering the weekend, but crushing double-overtime loss to unranked UCF cost the Cougars a few spots this week. BYU has slipped to No. 9, but it will have opportunities to climb back up with the Holy War coming in a few weeks.

Another Big 12 championship hopeful, Texas Tech, saw its dreams of a perfect season dashed by Cincinnati. Unlike the Cougars, the Red Raiders weren't particularly competitive in their defeat. Cincinnati ran all over Texas Tech, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in this week's poll.

A couple more highly-ranked team suffered losses -- as has become the norm season. Tennessee coughed up a late lead to South Carolina and tumbled to No. 17, and USC slid all the way to No. 25 after laying an egg against Wisconsin.

Oregon's third loss of the season was finally enough for the Ducks to fall out of the top 25 entirely.

Coaches Poll

Rank School Record Points LW 1 Miami (67) 6-0 1,893 1 2 Ohio State (6) 6-1 1,767 2 3 Georgia 6-1 1,646 4 4 Indiana 7-1 1,578 6 5 Utah 7-0 1,459 9 6 Notre Dame 6-1 1,452 8 7 UCLA (1) 7-0 1,446 10 8 Kentucky 7-1 1,318 12 9 BYU 6-1 1,244 3 10 Alabama 6-2 1,092 13 11 Texas 5-2 1,002 18 12 Ole Miss 5-2 941 7 13 LSU 6-2 895 17 14 Texas Tech 6-1 864 5 15 Wake Forest 6-1 749 19 16 SMU 6-1 690 22 17 Tennessee 6-2 650 11 18 Northwestern 6-1 545 23 19 Houston 6-2 435 16 20 Florida 5-2 417 24 21 Arizona 6-1 399 NR 22 Boise State 6-1 396 22 23 Missouri 5-2 376 21 24 Iowa 5-2 225 14 25 USC 6-2 132 15

Dropped out

No. 25 Oregon

Others receiving votes

Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1