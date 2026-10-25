An already dwindling crop of undefeated college football teams got even smaller on Saturday as BYU and Texas Tech lost for the first time this fall. As a result, both teams got dinged in the updated Coaches Poll.

After a huge win over Notre Dame in Week 7, BYU sat at No. 3 entering the weekend, but crushing double-overtime loss to unranked UCF cost the Cougars a few spots this week. BYU has slipped to No. 9, but it will have opportunities to climb back up with the Holy War coming in a few weeks.

Another Big 12 championship hopeful, Texas Tech, saw its dreams of a perfect season dashed by Cincinnati. Unlike the Cougars, the Red Raiders weren't particularly competitive in their defeat. Cincinnati ran all over Texas Tech, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in this week's poll.

A couple more highly-ranked team suffered losses -- as has become the norm season. Tennessee coughed up a late lead to South Carolina and tumbled to No. 17, and USC slid all the way to No. 25 after laying an egg against Wisconsin.

Oregon's third loss of the season was finally enough for the Ducks to fall out of the top 25 entirely.

Coaches Poll

RankSchoolRecordPointsLW

1

Miami (67)

6-0

1,893

1

2

Ohio State (6)

6-1

1,767

2

3

Georgia

6-1

1,646

4

4

Indiana

7-1

1,578

6

5

Utah

7-0

1,459

9

6

Notre Dame

6-1

1,452

8

7

UCLA (1)

7-0

1,446

10

8

Kentucky

7-1

1,318

12

9

BYU

6-1

1,244

3

10

Alabama

6-2

1,092

13

11

Texas

5-2

1,002

18

12

Ole Miss

5-2

941

7

13

LSU

6-2

895

17

14

Texas Tech

6-1

864

5

15

Wake Forest

6-1

749

19

16

SMU

6-1

690

22

17

Tennessee

6-2

650

11

18

Northwestern

6-1

545

23

19

Houston

6-2

435

16

20

Florida

5-2

417

24

21

Arizona

6-1

399

NR

22

Boise State

6-1

396

22

23

Missouri

5-2

376

21

24

Iowa

5-2

225

14

25

USC

6-2

132

15

Dropped out

No. 25 Oregon

Others receiving votes

Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1

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