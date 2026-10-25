An already dwindling crop of undefeated college football teams got even smaller on Saturday as BYU and Texas Tech lost for the first time this fall. As a result, both teams got dinged in the updated Coaches Poll.
After a huge win over Notre Dame in Week 7, BYU sat at No. 3 entering the weekend, but crushing double-overtime loss to unranked UCF cost the Cougars a few spots this week. BYU has slipped to No. 9, but it will have opportunities to climb back up with the Holy War coming in a few weeks.
Another Big 12 championship hopeful, Texas Tech, saw its dreams of a perfect season dashed by Cincinnati. Unlike the Cougars, the Red Raiders weren't particularly competitive in their defeat. Cincinnati ran all over Texas Tech, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in this week's poll.
A couple more highly-ranked team suffered losses -- as has become the norm season. Tennessee coughed up a late lead to South Carolina and tumbled to No. 17, and USC slid all the way to No. 25 after laying an egg against Wisconsin.
Oregon's third loss of the season was finally enough for the Ducks to fall out of the top 25 entirely.
Coaches Poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
1
Miami (67)
6-0
1,893
1
2
Ohio State (6)
6-1
1,767
2
3
Georgia
6-1
1,646
4
4
Indiana
7-1
1,578
6
5
Utah
7-0
1,459
9
6
Notre Dame
6-1
1,452
8
7
UCLA (1)
7-0
1,446
10
8
Kentucky
7-1
1,318
12
9
BYU
6-1
1,244
3
10
Alabama
6-2
1,092
13
11
Texas
5-2
1,002
18
12
Ole Miss
5-2
941
7
13
LSU
6-2
895
17
14
Texas Tech
6-1
864
5
15
Wake Forest
6-1
749
19
16
SMU
6-1
690
22
17
Tennessee
6-2
650
11
18
Northwestern
6-1
545
23
19
Houston
6-2
435
16
20
Florida
5-2
417
24
21
Arizona
6-1
399
NR
22
Boise State
6-1
396
22
23
Missouri
5-2
376
21
24
Iowa
5-2
225
14
25
USC
6-2
132
15
Dropped out
No. 25 Oregon
Others receiving votes
Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1