Coaches Poll top 25: UAB makes its debut in latest college football rankings
The Blazers are ranked for the first time ever after rattling off eight straight wins
UAB has broken through in the Coaches Poll, showing up at No. 25 in the new college football rankings for the first time in program history. It's quite an accomplishment for a Blazers football program that was shuttered, then brought back to life with Bill Clark sticking by the program as the head coach throughout the process.
UAB just clinched the Conference USA West Division two years after there was no UAB in Conference USA, and ever since they've returned to action, it's been nothing but setting new school records at every turn.
The top of the Coaches Poll offers very little in the way of major moves. Boise State jumped in just ahead of UAB at No. 24, up 14 spots from where it was in the previous week's polling, while Kentucky dropped nine spots to No. 21 after losing to Tennessee on Saturday. The top six all remained the same from Alabama through Oklahoma, West Virginia and Ohio State swapped spots at No. 7 and No. 8, and the trio of Texas, Penn State and Florida all moved up five spots after solid conference wins in Week 11.
Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:
- Alabama (64 first-place votes)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Utah State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Florida
- Washington
- Iowa State
- Utah
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Boston College
- Boise State
- UAB
Dropped out: No. 17 Fresno State, No. 22 NC State
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 87; Fresno State 64; Army 58; Buffalo 56; Virginia 44; Duke 38; NC State 37; Pittsburgh 30; Texas A&M 29; Michigan State 20; Auburn 19; Troy 17; Appalachian State 14; Missouri 13; San Diego State 10; Wisconsin 7; Arizona State 2; Tennessee 1.
