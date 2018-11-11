Coaches Poll top 25: UAB makes its debut in latest college football rankings

The Blazers are ranked for the first time ever after rattling off eight straight wins

UAB has broken through in the Coaches Poll, showing up at No. 25 in the new college football rankings for the first time in program history. It's quite an accomplishment for a Blazers football program that was shuttered, then brought back to life with Bill Clark sticking by the program as the head coach throughout the process. 

UAB just clinched the Conference USA West Division two years after there was no UAB in Conference USA, and ever since they've returned to action, it's been nothing but setting new school records at every turn.

The top of the Coaches Poll offers very little in the way of major moves. Boise State jumped in just ahead of UAB at No. 24, up 14 spots from where it was in the previous week's polling, while Kentucky dropped nine spots to No. 21 after losing to  Tennessee on Saturday. The top six all remained the same from Alabama through Oklahoma, West Virginia and Ohio State swapped spots at No. 7 and No. 8, and the trio of Texas, Penn State and Florida all moved up five spots after solid conference wins in Week 11. 

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below: 

  1. Alabama (64 first-place votes) 
  2. Clemson (1) 
  3. Notre Dame 
  4. Michigan 
  5. Georgia 
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. West Virginia  
  8. Ohio State 
  9. Washington State 
  10. LSU 
  11. UCF 
  12. Syracuse 
  13. Utah State 
  14. Texas 
  15. Penn State 
  16. Florida 
  17. Washington 
  18. Iowa State 
  19. Utah 
  20. Cincinnati 
  21. Kentucky 
  22. Boston College 
  23. Boise State 
  24. UAB 

Dropped out: No. 17 Fresno State, No. 22 NC State 

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 87; Fresno State 64; Army 58; Buffalo 56; Virginia 44; Duke 38; NC State 37; Pittsburgh 30; Texas A&M 29; Michigan State 20; Auburn 19; Troy 17; Appalachian State 14; Missouri 13; San Diego State 10; Wisconsin 7; Arizona State 2; Tennessee 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

