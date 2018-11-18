Coaches Poll top 25: UCF surges into the top 10 after picking up a statement win
The Knights have now won 23 games in a row and have their highest ranking of the season
Following their complete dismembering of Cincinnati 38-13 on a front-and-center stage, UCF has moved into the top 10 of the Amway Coaches' Poll. It's the highest ranking the Knights, winners of now 23 straight dating back to last season, have received in this poll for the year.
Another big winner from Week 12 is Washington State, which moves up two spots to No. 7 -- a spot previously occupied by West Virginia before the Mountaineers lost 45-41 at Oklahoma State. West Virginia drops five spots to No. 12. Otherwise, the top six teams in the top 10 remain the same.
Most of the movement in this week's poll comes in spots 20-25. Four new teams -- Northwestern, Boise State, Army and Pitt -- make an appearance while Iowa State, Cincinnati, UAB and Boston College have fallen out of the rankings.
Here's the entire Coaches Poll with first-place votes in parenthesis.
- Alabama (63)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Ohio State
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Penn State
- Utah State
- Washington
- Utah
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Northwestern
- Boise State
- Fresno State
- Army
- Pitt
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Iowa State, No. 20 Cincinnati, No. 22 Boston College, No. 25 UAB
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 85; Cincinnati 74; Texas A&M 57; NC State 51; Wisconsin 32; Missouri 27; Boston College 22; Auburn 20; Appalachian State 18; Troy 16; UAB 12; Iowa 12; Georgia Tech 10; Duke 7; Oklahoma State 3; Virginia 2; South Carolina 1; Buffalo 1; Georgia Southern 1.
