The new college football rankings were updated on Sunday and after a slate of scores and results that saw six ranked teams take losses there's plenty of changes to the Coaches Poll top 25.

Wins by top teams left the top of the rankings unchanged, as the coaches left Alabama at No. 1, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. In fact the entire top 10 remained the same from last week, with all the notable changes throughout the middle of the rankings.

UCLA was on of the big winners of the weekend, improving to 6-0 with a 42-32 win against Utah. That 10-point result has the Bruins, who just made their first appearance in the top 25 last week, surging up seven spots to No. 12 while Utah, now 4-2 on the year, dropped eight spots to No. 19. Mississippi State was another team making a big move up, jumping six spots to No. 17 after beating Arkansas, which was ranked in the Coaches Poll last week and dropped out of the rankings following the loss.

BYU and Washington joined Arkansas in dropping out of the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 6 losses, while Kentucky was able to hang on to its ranking after losing to South Carolina on Saturday night. The Wildcats had the biggest drop within the top 25, falling nine spots to No. 22.

At the edge of the Coaches Poll we see two new arrivals who made big jumps to make the top 25, with Texas checking in at No. 24 after a dominant 49-0 win against Oklahoma and North Carolina reaching No. 25 after a road win at Miami improved the Tar Heels to 5-1.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the 64 FBS coaches who make up the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll top 25

Also receiving votes: BYU 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; UCF 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.