Week 4 was absolutely loaded with ranked matchups: Six in total made for one of the most exciting slates of the year. In total, the ranked teams that fell were Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State, which lost to an unranked Wisconsin team. That set up a massive shakeup in the Top 25, and we absolutely got it.

The result put an absolute crater in the middle of the rankings, as six of those seven teams were ranked between 11 and 20 in last week's poll. Oklahoma, which got absolutely blown out by Georgia, 41-13, checked in at No. 24 last week and is now out after picking up its second loss of the season.

This is the point of the season when voters must decide between some teams that are heavy on the eye test and others that have legitimate resume data points.

That's the main decision point at the top of the rankings, where Texas remains No. 1 and certainly has the two best wins in the sport over Ohio State and Tennessee (20-17 in Week 4). But Georgia has looked unimpeachable so far this season and passed its first real test of the year against the Sooners.

The other major question based on Week 4 results is how far Ole Miss will fall, and that is answered as the Rebels check in at No. 12. Florida vaults up the poll, checking in at No. 8 after the 52-28 win.

Week 4 Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Texas 4-0 1779 45 1 - 1/4 2 Georgia 4-0 1735 17 2 - 2/3 3 Notre Dame 4-0 1641 3 3 - 3/5 4 Miami (FL) 4-0 1569 0 5 1 4/7 5 Indiana 4-0 1554 8 4 -1 4/6 6 Ohio State 3-1 1463 0 7 1 1/7 7 Alabama 4-0 1399 0 8 1 7/12 8 Florida 4-0 1214 0 22 14 8/NR 9 BYU 3-0 1166 0 9 - 9/15 10 Texas Tech 4-0 1108 0 10 - 10/13 11 LSU 3-1 1097 0 11 - 7/13 12 Ole Miss 3-1 1021 0 6 -6 6/12 13 Utah 4-0 917 0 15 2 13/21 14 Iowa 4-0 887 0 17 3 14/22 15 Oregon 3-1 866 0 16 1 2/18 16 Mississippi State 4-0 658 0 NR 11 16/NR 17 Tennessee 3-1 648 0 13 -4 13/18 18 USC 4-1 511 0 12 -6 11/18 19 SMU 3-1 327 0 25 6 16/25 20 Houston 3-1 301 0 NR 6 20/NR 21 Duke 4-0 230 0 NR 7 21/NR 22 Penn State 3-1 207 0 14 -8 14/22 23 UCLA 4-0 183 0 NR 14 23/NR 24 Michigan 3-1 166 0 18 -6 16/24 25 Missouri 3-1 152 0 21 -4 21/25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Louisville; No. 20 Texas A&M; No. 23 Washington; No. 24 Oklahoma;

Others Receiving Votes

Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1;