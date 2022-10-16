After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 43-42 loss at Utah on Saturday, USC dropped six spots to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The fall comes as a sour pill for the Trojans, who were well-positioned to cement their place as College Football Playoff contenders following losses by other top-10 teams Penn State, Oklahoma State and Alabama during a wild Week 7.

Instead, the Trojans now face an uphill climb as they enter a bye week sitting at third in the Pac-12 standings. USC led Utah 21-7 in the first half and surged ahead 42-35 with 6:15 remaining but could not get into position for a potential game-winning field goal in the final minute after the Utes scored a go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion with 48 seconds left.

With the win, Utah rose four spots to No. 15, giving the Pac-12 four teams in the top 15 ahead of Week 8's huge showdown between No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA, which is the league's last unbeaten team at 6-0. Joining the Ducks and Bruins among those rising into the top 10 was TCU -- one of the poll's big winners. The Horned Frogs leapt seven spots to No. 8 following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State.

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in the Coaches Poll following a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt and Alabama's loss at Tennessee. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 6 while the Volunteers climbed to No. 4.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the 64 FBS coaches who make up the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (43)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Michigan (1)

4. Tennessee (2)

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi

8. TCU

9. Oregon

10. UCLA

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Kentucky

19. Cincinnati

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: LSU (51); Central Florida (33); Kansas (29); South Carolina (24); Purdue (23); Maryland (15); Liberty (12); Washington (9); Baylor (7); Coastal Carolina (5); Pittsburgh (4); South Alabama (3); Arkansas (3); Texas-San Antonio (1)