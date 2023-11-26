Washington moved into the top three of the updated Coaches Poll on Sunday after the 2023 college football regular season came to a close on Saturday. The No. 3 Huskies will meet No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a likely trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. Washington remained undefeated in dramatic fashion on Saturday, kicking a game-winning field goal to beat rival Washington State 24-21 in the Apple Cup.

Louisville fell five spots to No. 14 after losing its rivalry game to Kentucky. Additionally, Ohio State fell out of the top five after losing to Michigan 30-24 in The Game. Michigan slid up to No. 2 after the win. The Buckeyes sit at No. 6, ahead of Texas and Alabama. Georgia retains the top spot with 59 first-place votes, while Florida State fell behind Washington but stayed at No. 4 in the rankings.

Down the board, the Group of Five was well represented. AAC finalists No. 19 Tulane and No. 24 SMU sit in a good position, while Conference USA favorite Liberty placed at No. 22 and James Madison lands at No. 25. Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 13 with first-place votes listed in parantheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1