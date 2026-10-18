There's a new No. 1 for the third consecutive week in the latest Coaches Poll following a Saturday to remember across college football after five top-10 teams suffered losses.
Miami has jumped to the top spot for the first time this season after holding off Florida State and remaining unbeaten, doing so in controversial fashion on a disputed, intercepted Hail Mary as time expired on the Seminoles.
Joining the Hurricanes with a surge in the Week 8 rankings is unbeaten BYU after toppling previously second-ranked Notre Dame. The Cougars rose to No. 3, while the Fighting Irish dropped to No. 8 this week.
Previously top-ranked Georgia's stunning 27-24 home loss to Auburn pushed the Bulldogs back a few spots to No. 4. Georgia, which was previously 41-4 when ranked No. 1 under Kirby Smart, including an 18-0 at home, had won nine straight against Auburn dating back to 2017.
Texas slipped outside of the top 10 after losing to Florida, two weeks after earning No. 1 billing following its 4-0 start, which included a victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes are No. 2 in the latest rankings, moving up after taking out Indiana on the road and snapping the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak in a matchup of top-5 teams.
Ohio State did lose quarterback Julian Sayin to a shoulder injury for "several weeks" as Big Ten title hopes and CFP placement hang in the balance.
The fifth top-10 team to lose on Saturday was Alabama. The Crimson Tide never got going offensively during Tennessee's 26-10 victory and mustered just 201 total yards against Jim Knowles' defense.
The No. 11 Vols moved ahead of No. 13 Alabama as a result.
New to the Coaches Poll this week are Florida and Oregon.
Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
LW
1
Miami (50)
6-0
1791
3
2
Ohio State (13)
6-1
1725
5
3
BYU (10)
6-0
1698
8
4
Georgia
6-1
1469
1
5
6-0
1414
9
6
Indiana
6-1
1378
4
7
5-1
1371
10
8
Notre Dame
6-1
1332
2
9
6-0
1222
11
10
6-0
1206
12
11
Tennessee
6-1
1193
11
12
6-1
979
13
13
Alabama
5-2
813
7
14
5-1
807
14
15
6-1
796
11
16
6-1
730
16
17
5-2
569
21
18
Texas
4-2
520
6
19
6-1
514
23
20
5-1
458
22
21
5-2
274
13
22
5-1
266
24
23
5-1
256
NR
24
Florida
5-2
250
NR
25
Oregon
4-2
189
25
Dropped out
No. 19 Mississippi State; No. 20 Oklahoma State;
Others Receiving Votes
Arizona 141; Oklahoma State 87; James Madison 80; Auburn 55; Mississippi State 32; Nebraska 19; Oregon State 17; New Mexico 16; UTSA 13; Michigan 10; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 7; Duke 7; North Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; Air Force 3; North Texas 1;