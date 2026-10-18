There's a new No. 1 for the third consecutive week in the latest Coaches Poll following a Saturday to remember across college football after five top-10 teams suffered losses.

Miami has jumped to the top spot for the first time this season after holding off Florida State and remaining unbeaten, doing so in controversial fashion on a disputed, intercepted Hail Mary as time expired on the Seminoles.

Joining the Hurricanes with a surge in the Week 8 rankings is unbeaten BYU after toppling previously second-ranked Notre Dame. The Cougars rose to No. 3, while the Fighting Irish dropped to No. 8 this week.

Previously top-ranked Georgia's stunning 27-24 home loss to Auburn pushed the Bulldogs back a few spots to No. 4. Georgia, which was previously 41-4 when ranked No. 1 under Kirby Smart, including an 18-0 at home, had won nine straight against Auburn dating back to 2017.

Texas slipped outside of the top 10 after losing to Florida, two weeks after earning No. 1 billing following its 4-0 start, which included a victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes are No. 2 in the latest rankings, moving up after taking out Indiana on the road and snapping the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak in a matchup of top-5 teams.

Ohio State did lose quarterback Julian Sayin to a shoulder injury for "several weeks" as Big Ten title hopes and CFP placement hang in the balance.

The fifth top-10 team to lose on Saturday was Alabama. The Crimson Tide never got going offensively during Tennessee's 26-10 victory and mustered just 201 total yards against Jim Knowles' defense.

The No. 11 Vols moved ahead of No. 13 Alabama as a result.

New to the Coaches Poll this week are Florida and Oregon.

Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS LW 1 Miami (50) 6-0 1791 3 2 Ohio State (13) 6-1 1725 5 3 BYU (10) 6-0 1698 8 4 Georgia 6-1 1469 1 5 Texas Tech 6-0 1414 9 6 Indiana 6-1 1378 4 7 Ole Miss 5-1 1371 10 8 Notre Dame 6-1 1332 2 9 Utah 6-0 1222 11 10 UCLA 6-0 1206 12 11 Tennessee 6-1 1193 11 12 Kentucky 6-1 979 13 13 Alabama 5-2 813 7 14 Iowa 5-1 807 14 15 USC 6-1 796 11 16 Houston 6-1 730 16 17 LSU 5-2 569 21 18 Texas 4-2 520 6 19 Wake Forest 6-1 514 23 20 SMU 5-1 458 22 21 Missouri 5-2 274 13 22 Boise State 5-1 266 24 23 Northwestern 5-1 256 NR 24 Florida 5-2 250 NR 25 Oregon 4-2 189 25

Dropped out

No. 19 Mississippi State; No. 20 Oklahoma State;

Others Receiving Votes

Arizona 141; Oklahoma State 87; James Madison 80; Auburn 55; Mississippi State 32; Nebraska 19; Oregon State 17; New Mexico 16; UTSA 13; Michigan 10; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 7; Duke 7; North Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; Air Force 3; North Texas 1;