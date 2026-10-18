There's a new No. 1 for the third consecutive week in the latest Coaches Poll following a Saturday to remember across college football after five top-10 teams suffered losses.

Miami has jumped to the top spot for the first time this season after holding off Florida State and remaining unbeaten, doing so in controversial fashion on a disputed, intercepted Hail Mary as time expired on the Seminoles.

Joining the Hurricanes with a surge in the Week 8 rankings is unbeaten BYU after toppling previously second-ranked Notre Dame. The Cougars rose to No. 3, while the Fighting Irish dropped to No. 8 this week.

Previously top-ranked Georgia's stunning 27-24 home loss to Auburn pushed the Bulldogs back a few spots to No. 4. Georgia, which was previously 41-4 when ranked No. 1 under Kirby Smart, including an 18-0 at home, had won nine straight against Auburn dating back to 2017.

Texas slipped outside of the top 10 after losing to Florida, two weeks after earning No. 1 billing following its 4-0 start, which included a victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes are No. 2 in the latest rankings, moving up after taking out Indiana on the road and snapping the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak in a matchup of top-5 teams.

Ohio State did lose quarterback Julian Sayin to a shoulder injury for "several weeks" as Big Ten title hopes and CFP placement hang in the balance.

The fifth top-10 team to lose on Saturday was Alabama. The Crimson Tide never got going offensively during Tennessee's 26-10 victory and mustered just 201 total yards against Jim Knowles' defense.

The No. 11 Vols moved ahead of No. 13 Alabama as a result.

New to the Coaches Poll this week are Florida and Oregon.

Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

LW

1

Miami (50)

6-0

1791

3

2

Ohio State (13)

6-1

1725

5

3

BYU (10)

6-0

1698

8

4

Georgia

6-1

1469

1

5

Texas Tech

6-0

1414

9

6

Indiana

6-1

1378

4

7

Ole Miss

5-1

1371

10

8

Notre Dame

6-1

1332

2

9

Utah

6-0

1222

11

10

UCLA

6-0

1206

12

11

Tennessee

6-1

1193

11

12

Kentucky

6-1

979

13

13

Alabama

5-2

813

7

14

Iowa

5-1

807

14

15

USC

6-1

796

11

16

Houston

6-1

730

16

17

LSU

5-2

569

21

18

Texas

4-2

520

6

19

Wake Forest

6-1

514

23

20

SMU

5-1

458

22

21

Missouri 

5-2

274

13

22

Boise State

5-1

266

24

23

Northwestern

5-1

256

NR

24

Florida

5-2

250

NR

25

Oregon

4-2

189

25

Dropped out

No. 19 Mississippi State; No. 20 Oklahoma State;

Others Receiving Votes

Arizona 141; Oklahoma State 87; James Madison 80; Auburn 55; Mississippi State 32; Nebraska 19; Oregon State 17; New Mexico 16; UTSA 13; Michigan 10; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 7; Duke 7; North Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; Air Force 3; North Texas 1;

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