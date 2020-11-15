The new Coaches Poll is out, and not a whole lot has changed. With so many top 25 teams not playing over the weekend, plus no major upsets, there wasn't much room for teams to maneuver. In fact, the top 11 teams remain the same as last week.

We don't see any movement until we get to No. 12, where we find Wisconsin. The Badgers climbed two spots in the poll after stomping Michigan 49-11 on Saturday night on the road. This week's highest climber in the poll -- among teams that were already ranked -- is Northwestern, which moved up three spots to No. 20 after a 27-20 road win against a Purdue team that entered the game 2-0.

The only newcomers to the poll this week are No. 24 North Carolina, which beat Wake Forest 59-53 in a glorified seven-on-seven drill, and No. 25 Louisiana is back in the rankings after beating South Alabama 38-10.

The full rankings are below.

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (57 first-place votes)

2. Notre Dame (3)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Coastal Carolina

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. North Carolina

25. Louisiana

Dropped out: No. 19 SMU, No. 25 Army

Others receiving votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3