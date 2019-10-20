Coaches Poll top 25: Wisconsin, Michigan both fall in college football rankings after Big Ten losses
The Badgers were not the only team to fall after suffering their first loss of the season
There isn't too much to change at the top of the new college football rankings after Week 8, as shown by the top five remaining in order in the new Coaches Poll as released on Sunday.
However, that's not to say the College Football Playoff picture and the sport's wasn't rocked by the upset of the year (so far) when Lovie Smith and Illinois took down Wisconsin with a game-winning field goal. The victory was Illinois' first over a top-10 opponent since 2007, and it resulted in a fall to No. 13 for the Badgers in the Coaches Poll.
Michigan dropped four spots to No. 20 after losing close at Penn State, which moved up to No. 6 in the reshuffling of top-10 teams following the Badgers drop. Boise State was one of the biggest movers within the top 25 this week, falling eight spots to No. 21 after suffering its first loss of the season against BYU on Saturday night.
Here's the full Coaches Poll as we head into Week 9.
- Alabama (44 first-place votes)
- Clemson (10)
- LSU (3)
- Ohio State (8)
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
- Texas
- Minnesota
- SMU
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Appalachian State
- Wake forest
- Arizona State
- Memphis
Dropped out: No. 23 Washington, No. 25 Temple
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; UAB 1; Indiana 1.
