Coaches Poll top 25: Wisconsin, Michigan both fall in college football rankings after Big Ten losses

The Badgers were not the only team to fall after suffering their first loss of the season

There isn't too much to change at the top of the new college football rankings after Week 8, as shown by the top five remaining in order in the new Coaches Poll as released on Sunday. 

However, that's not to say the College Football Playoff picture and the sport's wasn't rocked by the upset of the year (so far) when Lovie Smith and Illinois took down Wisconsin with a game-winning field goal. The victory was Illinois' first over a top-10 opponent since 2007, and it resulted in a fall to No. 13 for the Badgers in the Coaches Poll. 

Michigan dropped four spots to No. 20 after losing close at Penn State, which moved up to No. 6 in the reshuffling of top-10 teams following the Badgers drop. Boise State was one of the biggest movers within the top 25 this week, falling eight spots to No. 21 after suffering its first loss of the season against BYU on Saturday night. 

Here's the full Coaches Poll as we head into Week 9.

  1. Alabama (44 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (10)
  3. LSU (3)
  4. Ohio State (8)
  5. Oklahoma 
  6. Penn State 
  7. Notre Dame 
  8. Florida 
  9. Georgia 
  10. Auburn 
  11. Oregon
  12. Utah
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Baylor
  15. Texas
  16. Minnesota
  17. SMU
  18. Cincinnati 
  19. Iowa 
  20. Michigan
  21. Boise State 
  22. Appalachian State 
  23. Wake forest 
  24. Arizona State 
  25. Memphis 

Dropped out: No. 23 Washington, No. 25 Temple 

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; UAB 1; Indiana 1.

