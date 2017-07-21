Coaches who should and should not be considered for the Ole Miss job

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard all about the biggest college football story of the offseason.

Ole Miss Rebels coach Hugh Freeze resigned Thursday night after five seasons on the job, after the school discovered a pattern of personal misconduct stemming from a call to an escort service. Offensive line coach Matt Luke has been handed the job on an interim basis for the 2017 season.

But what does the future hold for the program beyond that? Sure, the negative aspects of the job that start with the ongoing NCAA investigation and potential penalties will scare some candidates away. But good facilities, deep pockets and its place in the SEC West do make it attractive too.

According to Sportsline.com, Bookmaker.eu has released odds on the next head coach:

Matt Luke (+250)

Blake Anderson (+300)

Les Miles (+450)

Chip Kelly (+850)

Greg Schiano (+1500)

Mack Brown (+2000)

Field (-400)

While it's incredibly premature to consider who's actually interested, here's a list of who makes sense, and who doesn't as Ole Miss looks toward its future.

Who fits

Southern Methodist Mustangs coach Chad Morris: Athletic director Ross Bjork should start throwing money at Morris, and if he throws it back, throw it harder. Morris is only 7-17 at SMU, but was instrumental in the transformation of Clemson Tigers 's offense into one of the nation's best as its offensive coordinator from 2011-2014. He played a big role in quarterback Deshaun Watson 's recruitment to Clemson, and his development once he got to campus.

His tempo-based, power attack fits what made Ole Miss successful from a scheme standpoint under Freeze. What's more, his ties to Texas make him attractive from a recruiting standpoint -- especially if he retains some of the current staff members who have ties to the state of Mississippi like Luke. He's making $2 million with the Mustangs, but a bigger paycheck in a Power Five conference would have to be attractive -- especially if it went along with a long-term contract like the seven-year deal Baylor Bears gave Matt Rhule.

Tulane Green Wave coach Willie Fritz: Like Morris, Fritz is established. He can make Ole Miss unique from a scheme standpoint and is attainable. He led Georgia Southern Eagles to an unblemished conference record in 2014 -- his first with the program and the program's first in the Sun Belt. Ineligible for a bowl game during his first year due to the FCS-to-FBS transition, he followed it up with a 9-4 season and the program's first ever bowl game and bowl win. He willingly left to take a full-on rebuild at Tulane, which suggests that he not only welcomes challenges, but has a proven track record of thriving in them.

Arkansas State Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson: Ole Miss went to the Arkansas State well once before with Freeze, and doing it again wouldn't be a bad idea. He has ties to the region because of his time as an assistant at Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles , Louisiana-Lafayette and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders . He has one Sun Belt loss total over the last two seasons, runs a scheme that is similar to what the current roster signed up for and should be attainable.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano: If Ole Miss is going to go with an established coach who's been around the block, Schiano isn't a bad option. He's a no-nonsense coach who would take ownership of the program, would likely jump at the chance for a Power Five job and has a proven track record of success. After all, he made Rutgers Scarlet Knights relevant. If he can work that kind of magic, he can certainly navigate Ole Miss through the murky NCAA waters.

Interim coach Matt Luke: It's not a probability that Luke will retain the job beyond 2017, but it should be a possibility. If it looks like Luke has what it takes to be a good coach five years down the road, that should be enough to keep him as a realistic option. As CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli noted, he's an Ole Miss grad, his brother and father also played for the program and has coached under Freeze and David Cutcliffe. If Bjork commits to a rebuild and Luke looks like he can handle the job this year, he should at least be considered.

Who doesn't fit

Former LSU Tigers coach Les Miles: Why, why, why is Miles even being mentioned as a possibility for this gig? It doesn't make sense for Ole Miss or Miles. If the program is committing to a true rebuild, there is no justifiable reason to hire a 63-year-old former SEC coach who let offensive football pass him by -- even if that coach has a national title ring that he can wear in the interview. Yes, Miles did say that he would open up his offense at his next coaching stop. Do you believe him? After years of saying similar things at LSU? Hard pass.

For Miles, why is it a good idea to take on a rebuilding effort like this? As I wrote Thursday night, it'll take a while to get the program going again, it's not like he needs the money and despite how things ended at LSU, he does still have a national title to cement his legacy. It's much more likely that a stint at Ole Miss would tarnish that.

Former Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly: From Ole Miss' perspective, Kelly would be a home run. For Kelly, Ole Miss would be a seeing-eye single.

Kelly is going to be the 900-pound gorilla hovering over the college football world this fall much like Tom Herman was last season, and will have plenty of offers to field once the season comes to a close. Is Ole Miss going to be the most attractive of the bunch? Even if Notre Dame Fighting Irish , Texas A&M Aggies , UCLA Bruins and other potential landing spots don't come open, it's hard to imagine Ole Miss jumping to the top of Kelly's list considering the NCAA sanctions it will have to deal with.

FAU coach Lane Kiffin: From a soap opera standpoint, 100 percent yes. Kiffin back in the SEC west would be the greatest reality television the sport has ever seen. He even started following Ole Miss accounts on Twitter shortly after Freeze resigned.

But there's no way Ole Miss will seriously consider Kiffin based on the NCAA issues it faces, the ones Kiffin faced at Tennessee Volunteers and the giant magnifying glass he would bring.

One can dream, though.

Let it marinate

Houston Cougars coach Major Applewhite: The first-year coach of the Cougars is an intriguing option, but his career coaching record is 0-1 after losing the Las Vegas Bowl as Houston's interim coach last year. Let's see what he does now that he has the job on a full-time basis before making him a realistic option. He has a solid quarterback in former Texas A&M gunslinger Kyle Allen , a stud defensive lineman in Ed Oliver to build around and a track record of success that was built by former coaches Art Briles, Kevin Sumlin and Tom Herman.

If he comes through with an AAC title, yes, put him in the mix. Luckily for Ole Miss, it has the luxury of time.