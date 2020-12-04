Based on itchy trigger fingers that we've already seen as we approach the final few weeks of the 2020 regular season, COVID-19 isn't going to slow down the typical silly season in college football. Even during a pandemic, the ability to win trumps all.

Athletic directors are already going to eight figures just to fire a coach and hire a new coaching staff. All of this as the early signing period is just 12 days away.

More Big Haircuts will likely be coming fast and furious as the season wraps up. In fact, we may see a move happen as soon as Sunday.

Let's take a look at the latest coaching chatter with two Saturdays left before conference championship weekend.

The end could come for coach Tom Herman as soon as Sunday following the Kansas State game. Whether Urban Meyer is interested remains to be seen. Right now, there are no credible Meyer rumblings, but that could change in a heartbeat.

If Meyer isn't interested, look for the pecking order to start with Penn State's James Franklin with Oregon's Mario Cristobal next in line.

Not helping the situation: Last month, Herman lost Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2022. Ewers dropped Texas and committed to Ohio State.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is out as a candidate for the Gamecocks, sources tell CBS Sports. This after South Carolina fired coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15 in the midst of his fifth season with the program (28-30, 17-22 SEC).

There have been reports that Oklahoma associate head coach Shane Beamer is interested in the job, which may be nothing more than leverage for the Virginia Tech job to open up. Beamer is the son of legendary Hokies coach Frank Beamer and has been in his position with the Sooners since 2018.

Still, Hugh Freeze remains the leader for South Carolina until he isn't. There is still a feeling that Tennessee could open if the Volunteers decide to pull the plug on coach Jeremy Pruitt (15-17, 9-14 SEC) after his third season. Tennessee is a better job if Freeze is holding out for a place that puts an emphasis on winning champions.

Ray Tanner and Candice Storey Lee, respectively the athletic directors at South Carolina and Vanderbilt, are under pressure. Neither has been faced with making a hire of his magnitude. Lee, the first Black AD in SEC history, got the job in May. Both schools are using search firms.

Tanner, the Gamecocks' longtime baseball coach, has been AD for nearly nine years. This is his first major hire. He would like to have a Muschamp replacement by next Wednesday (a week before early signing day). He'd better hurry. High school prospects are already withdrawing their commitments.