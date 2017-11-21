Coaching carousel: Free agent Chip Kelly will set the tone of this silly season

No matter what happens in this quickly evolving silly season, we should prepare our hearts, minds and keyboards for the return of Chip Kelly to college football.

The former Oregon mastermind, mediocre NFL head coach and glib ESPN analyst seems destined to be back in college whether it be at Florida, Tennessee or UCLA. Or maybe a school we haven't even considered.

Welcome to a runaway coaching carousel where there are few rules. We know this because Jon Gruden was 2,500 miles away in Seattle when a popular Knoxville, Tennessee, restaurant claimed he was dining with Peyton Manning over the weekend. (Even after CBS Sports reported that Tennessee #Grumors are dead and buried.)

We know this because Jim Mora was definitely fired at UCLA. Those three Bruins' basketball players who we know shoplifted in China? Merely suspended indefinitely.

We know this because Jimbo Fisher might go to Texas A&M, Brian Kelly might replace him at Florida State and Bobby Petrino hasn't declared his everlasting loyalty to Louisville lately. Not that it would ever matter in Bobby P's case.

We know this because, based on informed conversations, there is the very real possibility Gus Malzahn leaves Auburn for Arkansas lose or win this week against Alabama.

In Kelly's case, the carousel doesn't keep spinning until he and agent David Dunn say it does. OK, that's overstating it, but not by much. The futures of (at least) the three schools listed above are resting on Kelly's decision. From there, the tumblers fall into place with the lucky winner hitting a return-of-Chip home run and the other contenders filling in with backup choices. (Except you'll never hear it that way at the introductory press conference.)

Kelly is the hottest candidate of the silly season because he's proven and positively available. CBS Sports was told weeks ago that the 53-year-old Kelly was "anxious" to get back into coaching. Considering his flame out with the 49ers, that had to mean college coaching.

A Kelly return picked up steam when CBS Sports learned going into the weekend that the SEC rule regarding coaches with a history of NCAA infractions would not keep Kelly from coaching in the conference.

Over the weekend, Kelly seemed to be more than anxious. Florida officials on Sunday night visited Kelly in New Hampshire.

Feel free, then, to assume that UCLA's out-of-character, in-season firing of Mora was a knee-jerk reaction to Kelly being available.

May the deepest pockets win.

We must face the possibility again of what college football looks like with Kelly in it.

In the case of UCLA, the Bruins would immediately be in the business of recruiting nationally. That's what Kelly did at Oregon, mostly because he had to. That means UCLA would be in on the same five-star running back as, say, Georgia. That means Kelly would attempt to land the best available quarterback immediately to run his zone-read spread.

Speaking of Georgia and five stars, does that mean Kelly would go after the nation's No. 1 player, Justin Fields, who committed to the Bulldogs earlier this season? A better question: Why wouldn't Chip jump in with all his recruiting guns blazing?

As for going head-to-head with USC, why not? Kelly oozes energy and charisma. In terms of immediate impact, he'd be a modern day Pete Carroll. Those words should weigh heavily in Southern California. As one former major college assistant put it, if you're a high school kid deciding between Clay Helton and Chip Kelly, for whom would you rather play?

Also, don't forget Kelly relished the gutty little underdog role in remote Eugene, Oregon. From there, he took on the entire Pac-12 and, well, the country. How hard can it be to take on the school across town?

All of this suggests a possible bidding war involving Florida, Tennessee and UCLA. Depending on Chip's decision, then we may be looking at a possible taffy pull for Scott Frost's services between Florida and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are said to be ready to Frost offer eye-catching money for multiple years -- let's say more than the usual five years. But in terms in jobs, the Gators are a better fit for Frost.

UCF's coach seems to have fallen in love recruiting the talent-rich state. Two years after inheriting George O'Leary's 0-12 mess, the Knights may go 13-0. UCF is the nation's top scoring team with a three-star quarterback from Hawaii (McKenzie Milton). Frost coached up the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder deemed to be the 1,171st best prospect in the country by 247Sports.

Nothing gets fans' (and recruiting analysts') gums flapping more than the coach who specializes in making chicken salad out of chicken spit. Milton is currently second to Baker Mayfield nationally in accuracy, yards per attempt and passer rating.

Nebraska doesn't have the resources of Florida and is desperate for relevancy. But it might be easier for Frost to win in the Big Ten West than the SEC East. Maybe. Wisconsin has won five of the last seven Big Ten West titles. At Florida, Frost would have to consider the plight of Jim McElwain, who went 22-12 and got himself canned.

Then there is the shoe company consideration. How much sway does Phil Knight hold over his No. 1 college football marketer? Florida and Tennessee are Nike schools. Last year, UCLA's $280 million Under Armour deal was the reportedly the largest in history.

Does any of it matter? One certainty: There aren't going to be enough home-run hires to go around.

"There aren't going to be enough hires to go around," one prominent Power Five administrator suggested.

That should make the carousel -- and heads -- spin even faster.

A quick primer on where we stand this silly season Thanksgiving week.

Florida: The Gators need to entertain -- not just score points, entertain. That's their legacy, and it that goes back to Steve Spurrier. That means an elite quarterback. That means points. Chip delivers on all those counts. But so do Frost and Mullen. Frost has coached a Heisman Trophy winner (Marcus Mariota). Mullen tutored an NFL Rookie of the Year (Dak Prescott).

Any good athletic director keeps a short list in his pocket. It is believed weekend started with the Gators considering three to four candidates. The fact that Chip became public suggests he's No. 1 on the list. But as we said, a good athletic director has a backup plan. Frost and Mullen would be fine choices and win the press conference if Florida can't land Kelly. Oh, and they'd win games, too. What isn't known is how Kelly (or Frost) would do in the day-to-day fish bowl that is the SEC. On the downside, Kelly's defenses weren't elite. On the upside, he'd be deepest defensive line recruiting pool in the country. One suggestion for whoever gets the gig: Extend an open invitation to Spurrier to sit in on every offensive staff meeting. How many programs have a hall of famer in-residence?

UCLA: Working against Bruins: Despite taking on Mora's $12 million buyout, UCLA is known to be frugal. There would be some bank breaking to consider in landing Kelly. Also, if UCLA hasn't zeroed in Kelly, it sure looks like Florida has. You snooze, you lose -- the hottest coach out there. In that case, two words for UCLA: Mike Leach.

Gus Malzahn: There is too much buzz out there to believe that Auburn's coach doesn't go to Arkansas if he loses to Bama this week. The fascinating possibility is Malzahn leaving even if he beats Alabama. He'd be welcomed in Fayetteville as a conquering hero where an 8-4 record would get him a bonus. At Auburn, it gets him on the hot seat. You'd have to think an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth keep Gus at Auburn with a hefty raise and extension. Anything less? Hello, Hogs. Oh yeah, one other thing. Bret Bielema still has the Arkansas job.

Tennessee: At last check, the Vols are interested in Kelly, Mike Gundy and David Cutcliffe. If Kelly doesn't come, Cutcliffe could unite the masses. At 63, the Vols' former offensive coordinator is a legacy to the 1998 championship year. And what if he brings in USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin as a sort of coach-in-waiting?

Texas A&M: Haven't heard anything beyond Fisher. The only question -- and it has yet to be answered fully -- is whether Jimbo is serious about leaving his high-paying Florida State job. So far, this is a one-way conversation with no definitive answers. Would Texas A&M take him? Absolutely. Is Jimbo willing to depart Tally? Stay tuned.

Florida State: We told you Mullen has options. He might be the guy if Jimbo leaves for Texas A&M. Notre Dame's Kelly is a speculative choice if the Irish coach prefers access to a wider talent pool.

Kevin Sumlin: Assuming he isn't retained at A&M, Sumlin is a possibility at UCLA and Arizona State. That's assuming ASU doesn't keep Todd Graham, who has the Sun Devils bowl eligible. Beat Arizona this week and it's unlikely Graham gets fired.

Mike Norvell: Sources say the Memphis coach would crawl to Arkansas. That is if Gus doesn't get there first. If Gus goes to The Plains, congrats Mike. Auburn may be calling.

Ole Miss: Sources indicate South Florida coach Charlie Strong is trying to get his name in the mix with the Rebels and Gators.

Texas Tech: If the school decides to pull the plug on Kliff Kingsbury, Sonny Dykes would be a popular choice. Dykes, son of late former Red Raiders coach Spike Dykes, is currently an offensive analyst at TCU.

Nebraska: A possible example of there not being enough coaches to go around. If Frost doesn't come, Nebraska may be in trouble. Mullen would be a possibility if Florida, Florida State or Tennessee don't get him first.

Oregon State: Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall were identified as possible candidates in this column.

Kansas State: Bill Snyder gained leverage last week in what could be a messy departure from Manhattan, Kansas. Snyder got the Cats bowl eligible at Oklahoma State. If the 78-year-old Snyder does step down, Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt remains the logical replacement.