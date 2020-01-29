Coaching carousel winners and losers: Grades for every college football hire ahead of 2020

Mike Leach A Let's be clear: The hiring of Mike Leach in Starkville was a corresponding response to Lane Kiffin joining Ole Miss. Strap yourselves in. The price of (football) poker just went way up in the state of Mississippi. The Egg Bowl already is appointment TV. It will be interesting to see if Leach's offense-first philosophy will work in the SEC. A couple of reasons why it will: Leach is coming to the conference at the right time. That's exactly how LSU and Alabama are playing these days. Leach will have to pay particular attention in recruiting to offensive and defensive linemen or risk being run out of the building in the SEC. Leach's preference to work under the media radar in small towns will be tested at Mississippi State. Yes, this is Starkville, but the SEC is covered like no other conference.

Lane Kiffin A Kiffin was eventually getting back to Power Five. That it is with the Rebels makes so much sense. The school has already a shown a certain recruiting-friendly approach to the game (see: Hugh Freeze, NCAA sanctions). Not to say Kiffin will do anything underhanded, but Freeze set the template for how it can be done -- 10 wins, one of them being over Nick Saban. Believe it or not, Kiffin brings a more reasoned and credible approach. The Boy King who has flaunted both authority and convention has proved he can coach and be a stabilizing force at age 44. Our little Lane may growing up before our eyes. Wouldn't that be something at Ole Miss.

Greg Schiano A Rutgers is lucky to be in the Big Ten. Check that: Rutgers is lucky to have a football program. Things are that bad. That's another way of saying: <em>Rutgers had to get Schiano.</em> The former Scarlet Knights coach might be the only human alive able to get Rutgers competitive again. In 2006, Schiano led Rutgers to within a heartbeat of a BCS bowl. His record in Piscataway (68-67) looks by comparison like Bill Belichick's Patriots dynasty. Schiano brings sizzle and work ethic immediately. He'll recruit talent-rich New Jersey. He's got ties in South Florida. Before taking the job, Schiano used his leverage to get much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

Mike Norvell A FSU remains in disarray. That's not to say Norvell can't get things back quickly. In this search cycle, Norvell was the best name left on the board for FSU despite what you may have read about Bob Stoops being a candidate. (He wasn't, by the way.) At age 38, Norvell has the energy and experience to at least try to make the Clemson game competitive again. That's really what this is about, baby steps in the ACC before trying to regain national traction.

Nick Rolovich A Washington State got the over-the-top, wide-open, edgy replacement it needed. Rolovich runs the run-and-shoot but is much more offensively balanced than Leach. The former Hawaii coach (and quarterback) will entertain, like Leach, but in a different way. Rolovich keeps everyone guessing. He once brought an Elvis impersonator to Mountain West media days. He staged a get-to-know-you meeting with Wazzu fans in a Seattle bar. Under "Rolo," Hawaii won 10 games for the first time in a decade and played for the MWC title. Leach left behind a roster will continue to compete in the Pac-12. "The Pirate left his treasure in Pullman, and the X marks the spot here in Martin Stadium," Rolovich said at his introductory presser.

Danny Gonzales A- How do we put this mildly? New Mexico doesn't deserve Danny Gonzales. The program hasn't mattered in years. The university kept Bob Davie way beyond his sell-by date. But Gonzales, 43, is a former New Mexico walk-on who coached under Rocky Long with the Lobos and San Diego State. At Arizona State, he was considered one of the nation's best defensive coordinators and was a valued member of Herm Edwards' staff. Let's hope New Mexico provides Gonzales with the resources he needs to assemble a staff and recruit. The Lobos were 2-10 last season and went winless in the Mountain West. They've been to two bowls in the last 13 years.

Dave Aranda B What keeps Aranda from an "A" is his lack of experience as a head coach. He doesn't have any. Aranda is a master defensive strategist. As a recruiter and program leader, we'll see. Baylor is currently ranked dead last in Big 12 recruiting heading into the traditional National Signing Day. Aranda was able to snag a top-five recruiter in LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson for his staff. Even at its best, though, Baylor is program that requires daily care and feeding. It can't recruit like Oklahoma and Texas. It certainly can't rest. Ever. The guess here is that the program will suffer, at least in the short term, from the loss of Matt Rhule. Going from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons cannot be overstated. One recommendation: Get a Texas high school quarterback, fast. That will help with Aranda's credibility with prep coaches around the state and his ability to compete in the Big 12.

Jimmy Lake B As shocking as Petersen's departure was, U-Dub seems to be well positioned with Lake. Athletic director Jen Cohen and Petersen had a plan. Lake goes back to 2012 with Petersen at Boise State. He matured in those eight seasons to become the Huskies' stand-alone defensive coordinator for the first time in 2018. Now, who becomes offensive coordinator, if there is any change at all from Bush Hamdan? Petersen's shadow will loom large over Washington. Lake is following a guy who was one of the top five coaches in the country. Can he keep up?

Jeff Scott B Scott had his shot at multiple jobs as co-offensive coordinator at Clemson. That he decided to launch his head coaching career at USF is huge. Scott concluded that he can win with the Bulls. History supports him. This is a talented offensive coach with a couple of national championship rings who will be showing his quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence film. If it's about fit, Scott is the guy. He's a Florida native who has recruited Florida and knows Florida. At age 38, Scott has spent 13 years at Clemson. It was time. USF is lucky to get him.

Willie Taggart B A soft landing spot for a coach who may have overreached at Florida State. It happens to all of us. We all reach the level of our incompetence. That's nothing against Taggart, who won 10 at South Florida. That's reality. His Power Five record at Oregon and FSU is 16-17. Maybe Group of Five is where he should be. Kiffin proved it could be done in Boca Raton. Taggart just never figured it out at FSU.

Todd Graham B Graham's high-flying offensive philosophy will fit nicely in Manoa after the loss of Rolovich. Yes, Graham has a defensive background, but he made his career embracing the spread before it was fashionable. Graham had gotten a bit lax in recruiting at the end at Arizona State. At least that's what folks at ASU said. He was 18-20 in his final three seasons with the Sun Devils. This is a career reboot for a 55-year-old who was once one of the game's hottest coaches.

Brady Hoke B Former coach Rocky Long was asked to change his grinding, tedious run-first offense. That meant changing assistant coaches. Long refused and "retired" the same day (Jan. 8). Hoke was elevated (from defensive line coach) to his second stint as the Aztecs' head man (13-12 in 2009-10). Continuity is key here. Hoke gets another chance to prove himself (78-72 in his career as a head coach. But Hoke is comfortable with SDSU and SDSU is comfortable with him. Long, who surfaced this week as New Mexico's new defensive coordinator, leaves the program in amazingly good shape. It is one of only 11 teams to win at least 10 in four of the last five seasons. With an offensive upgrade, the Aztecs will continue to challenge Boise for the Mountain West and, hence, the Group of Five's automatic New Year's Six berth.