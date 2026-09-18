Week 3 of the 2026 college football season brings another Saturday quadruple-header of action on CBS Sports Network.

The slate kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET with Coastal Carolina making the trip up the coast to Delaware in a battle of 1-1 teams looking to wrap up their non-conference slates with a win. Things will shift to the midwest for the second game of the day as Temple travels to Toledo where the same stakes are on the line in the Glass Bowl.

The evening slate sees Marshall travel to Missouri State, with the Thundering Herd coming in as slight road favorites. The nightcap will be in Boise, where the Broncos host a top-tier FCS squad in South Dakota on the Smurf Turf as they look to continue asserting themselves as a frontrunner for the Group of 6 berth in the College Football Playoff.

CBS Sports Network will carry all four games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 3 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Coastal Carolina at Delaware

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium -- Newark, Delaware

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Delaware -4.5

Delaware comes into this game wondering what could've been last week as they gave Vanderbilt all they could handle down in Nashville before watching the Commodores get away in the fourth quarter. Coastal had a similar experience in Morgantown in Week 1 against West Virginia, but bounced back with a comfortable win over Fordham last week. The Blue Hens are the favorites at home, but this has all the makings of an exciting and competitive battle between two teams who will know the importance of getting to conference play at 2-1.

Temple at Toledo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Toledo -5.5

Toledo and Temple have had similar starts to the 2026 season, as both pushed Big Ten foes to competitive battles into the second half while picking up comfortable wins over FCS opponents. The early returns in Toledo have been solid for new coach Mike Jacobs and a roster that features a number of players who followed Jacobs from Mercer. A win over Temple on Saturday would cement the good vibes in Toledo heading into the MAC slate, where they have to be considered one of the favorites to win the conference. Temple will lean on star running back Keveun Mason to pull the small upset and get to 2-1 heading into American conference play.

Marshall at Missouri State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Robert W. Plaster Stadium -- Springfield, Missouri

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Marshall -3.5

Marshall needed a fourth quarter comeback a week ago to escape with a win at home over Middle Tennessee State to avoid an 0-2 start, and the Thundering Herd will look to build on that win on their trip to Springfield. Missouri State has yet to play a team in their weight class, getting thumped in the opener by Texas A&M and then took care of business against FCS Lindenwood last week. A good Sun Belt squad rolling into town will give the Bears a true measuring stick for where they're at heading into the Conference USA portion of the schedule.

South Dakota at Boise State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boise State -24.5

Boise State nearly knocked off Oregon in the opener and then turned on the afterburners in the second half against Memphis to make a statement in the Group of Six race last week. Quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Dylan Riley lead the way for a dynamic Broncos offense that has been humming the first two weeks of the season.

Now they welcome a South Dakota squad into town that's already got three games under its belt, going 3-0 to make a statement that they are going to again be a force at the FCS level. Boise is a big favorite for good reason in this game, but they'll need to show the Coyotes their full attention if they're going to avoid this being a potential shocker late on Saturday night.