Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 4-3, Coastal Carolina 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Marshall will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Coastal Carolina earned a 27-17 win over Arkansas State. 27 seems to be a good number for Coastal Carolina as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Grayson McCall, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing 85.7% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Marshall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 20-9 to James Madison.

Coastal Carolina now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Marshall, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Marshall going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over Marshall in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 24-13. Will Coastal Carolina repeat their success, or does Marshall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a 3-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.