Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Texas State 6-3, Coastal Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.19

What to Know

Texas State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas State Bobcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Texas State has not done well against Georgia Southern recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went Texas State's way against Georgia Southern as Texas State made off with a 45-24 victory. The oddsmakers were on Texas State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

TJ Finley looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 301 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes, and also punching in two touchdowns on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Joey Hobert, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past Old Dominion with a 28-24 victory. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 51.5 point over/under.

Ethan Vasko had an outrageously good game as he rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.1 yards per carry, and also threw for 180 yards and a touchdown. Vasko's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Coastal Carolina was down by three with only one minute and 24 seconds left when they drove 78 yards for the winning score. Vasko hit Sam Pinckney from 14 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Texas State's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Coastal Carolina, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Bobcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 200.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Chanticleers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 167.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Texas State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Texas State.