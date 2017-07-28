Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia to miss team's inaugural FBS season

The 2017 season will be Coastal Carolina's first on the FBS level, but the Chanticleers will have to play without coach Joe Moglia.

Moglia told Yahoo that he needs to take a five-month sabbatical and miss the entire 2017 season to deal with a health problem.

"My full intent is to be back and ready to go when the season is over," said Moglia.

Moglia has what's called a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies. He says that the condition doesn't put him in any immediate danger and that it's "not a disease," but the reaction needs to be dealt with for his long-term health. Doctors have told him that five months off will take care of the program and then he can return to the sideline.

Moglia has done a lot in his time at Coastal Carolina. The former CEO of TD Ameritrade left the company in 2008 and took over as Coastal's head coach in 2012. In five years the Chanticleers have gone 51-15 under Moglia, appearing in the FCS playoffs four times.

The 2017 season will be Coastal Carolina's first season in the Sun Belt, though it will not be eligible to play in a bowl game this year.