Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia steps down, offensive coordinator promoted to take the helm

Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia has announced he is stepping down from his position, effective immediately. With Moglia's resignation, the team has promoted associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jamey Chadwell to take over the program moving forward.

In a statement, Moglia explained the described the decision to hand over the reins as a "succession plan" for the team.

"Our 2018 team was one of the youngest in the nation, we had a significant scholarship deficit to our competition, and we had six new coaches working together for the first time. In the 2019 season, we'll still be young, but far more experienced. We will be much closer to 80 scholarships, and our staff has experience working together as a whole," Moglia said. "We all believe that the future is bright for Coastal Carolina football. We also have tremendous confidence in Coach Chadwell as well as the rest of the staff. By the time the 2021 season rolls around, we will have recruited five years of FBS talent and we will and should be expected to be very competitive week in and week out."

Chadwell previously served as the team's interim coach in 2017 when Moglia missed the season while on medical leave. Moglia has been the coach at Coastal Carolina since 2012, and oversaw the program's transition from the FCS to the FBS. In all, Moglia went 56-22 and led the program to four consecutive Division I playoff appearances before moving up to the FBS level.

Moglia has an interesting professional history. He was a football coach at various levels from 1968-83, but then left the football world to work at Merril Lynch and eventually became the CEO of what is now TD Ameritrade. He then returned to coaching and joined Bo Pelini's staff at Nebraska in 2009.

Chadwell has been the coach at Division II programs North Greenville and Delta State, as well as Charleston Southern.

"I was saddened when Coach Moglia informed me that he was going to step down as our head coach. He is an incredible mentor to not only me but also for all of the young men in our football program, past and present, and has helped develop countless student-athletes that have gone on to great success in life after football," Chadwell said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Moglia, Dr. DeCenzo and Matt [Hogue] for this great opportunity and their support in me as the next head coach of the Coastal Carolina football program. I am excited to build on the great foundation that Coach Moglia has put in place here as we continue to move forward in becoming one of the best programs in the Sun Belt."