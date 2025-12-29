The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2025 Independence Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. Coastal Carolina closed out the regular season with a 59-10 loss to James Madison, while Louisiana Tech stopped Missouri State 42-30 on Nov. 29. The Chanticleers (6-6), who finished third in the Sun Belt East at 5-3, have lost three in a row. The Bulldogs (7-5), who finished tied for fourth in Conference USA at 5-3, have won two consecutive games.

Kickoff from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., is at 2 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina:

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech spread Louisiana Tech -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech over/under 51.5 points Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech money line Louisiana Tech -347, Coastal Carolina +276 Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech picks

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over (51.5) on the total. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 Coastal Carolina games, including one push. The Over is 4-2 in the last six Louisiana Tech games.

The model has Coastal Carolina quarterback Tad Hudson passing for more than 195 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Louisiana Tech running back Omiri Wiggins will rush for nearly 80 yards and one touchdown. The teams are projected to combine for 57 points as the Over clears in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.